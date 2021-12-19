LIVE Turin-Verona: OFFICIAL formations and live pre-match

Turin-Verona, live of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship match: official line-ups, pre-match, result and match report

More than others, this is the match of Ivan Juric, who as Turin coach challenges his former Verona, the team he coached until last May and which now, led by Tudor, has resumed its old dictates, finding himself later a complicated start to the championship. The yellow and blue overtake the grenades by just one point and one place in the standings. Toro comes to this match after the victory against Bologna, in Serie A, and the defeat in the Italian Cup against Sampdoria. The kick-off is set at 6 pm. Follow the live match between Turin and Verona on Toro.it.

Turin-Verona: the official formations

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Vanya; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Praet, Pjaca; Sanabria

Available: Gemello, Izzo, Zima, Brekalo, Ansaldi, Kone, Ola Aina, Mandragora, Warming, Linetty, Rincon, Buongiorno. Coach: Ivan Juric

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Casale, Magnani, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Veloso, Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone

Available: Pandur, Berardi, Lasagna, Cetin, Cancellieri, Rüegg, Bessa, Sutalo, Ragusa, Coppola, Tameze, Hongla

Coach: Igor Tudor

Turin-Verona: the pre-match

5.40 pm – President Cairo is watching the last shots on goal by the grenade players from the sidelines: in a few minutes, all in the locker room. At 18 we start.

17.25 – The Depeche Mode announce, together with Stefano Venneri, the entry into the field of the Toro for the warm-up.

5.15 pm – The goalkeepers of the two teams enter the field for the warm-up. The stands are still largely deserted at the moment.

17.00 – While the two teams are still waiting on the field, the official formations have been announced. Juric chooses the eleven who beat Bologna, with the sole exception of Djidji in place of Zima.

16.30 – The Torino coach has arrived at the stadium. now the grenades will take the field for the first reconnaissance, and then return for the warm-up, in the immediate pre-match. The stands are still deserted.

16.00 – Two hours before kick-off, an icy sun shines on Turin. The temperature, after sunset, will drop again, giving a rather cold setting to the match of the 18th matchday of Serie A. The grenades have recovered both Bremer and Djidji, both called up, on the eve, while by technical choice Juric excluded Zaza and Baselli. The official formations are expected one hour after the start of the match.

Turin-Verona: the direct

Kick-off at 18

Turin-Verona: where to see it on TV and in streaming

