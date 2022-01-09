Live Udinese – Atalanta: 0-3 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Dacia Arena

City: Udine

Capacity: 25144 spectators16:11

Everything is ready from the Dacia Arena for the Udinese-Atalanta match, valid for the 21st matchday of Serie A TIM.16:11

First match of 2022 for both teams, given that both Udinese (vs. Fiorentina in Florence) and Atalanta (vs. Turin) missed last day’s championship due to Covid problems. 16:12

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-4-2-1 for Udinese: Padelli; Becao, Nuytinck, Perez; Udogie, De Maio, Walace, Molina; Pussetto, Deulofeu; Beto. Available: Piana, Success, Fedrizzi, Castagnaviz, Damiani, Cocetta, Codutti, Soppy. 16:18

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-4-2-1 for Atalanta: Musso; Pezzella, Palomino, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Toloi; Pasalic, Malinovskyi; Muriel. Available: Rossi, Bertini, Demiral, Pessina, Hateboer, Scalvini, Cittadini, Miranchuk, Ilicic.16:18

Cioffi does not have 12 players due to the positivities at Covid. Beto in attack, supported behind by Deulofeu and Pussetto.16:20

For Gasperini, the heavy absence has the name of Duvan Zapata. Muriel replaces the Colombian in attack, with the pair Malinovskyi-Pasalic behind him, while in the direction space will be De Roon and Koopmeiners.16:21

The first half of UDINESE-ATALANTA begins. Referee Michael Fabbri of the AIA section of Ravenna directs the match.16:37

4 ‘ Atalanta’s first ring in attack: Muriel maneuvers well in the Udinese area and with a feint on the opponent tries to place it, but the conclusion ends on the side.16:36

8 ‘ Initial phase of the match at a very slow pace. Udinese appears very covered in defense, while Atalanta maneuvers the ball in midfield to seek the attacking initiative.16:38

12 ‘ Molina-Becao exchange forward, on the right with Molina trying a shy cross, without success. The Atalanta defense rejects.16:43

14 ‘ Insertion of Toloi who gives the ball to Pasalic, the Nerazzurri midfielder goes to the conclusion that is rejected for a corner.16:45

15 ‘ Corner Atalanta: on the developments of the corner kick comes Toloi to conclude, but still a rejected for a new corner for the Goddess.16:46

17 ‘ GOAL! Udinese 0-1 ATALANTA! Mario Pašalić network. Great run on the left of Pezzella who with the left-hander makes a cross in the center for Pasalic’s winning tap and Atalanta advantage. Look at the player’s profile Mario Pasalic16:52

22 ‘ GOAL! Udinese 0-2 ATALANTA! Muriel’s network. Personal action of the Colombian striker who brings the ball in speed on the counterattack. He enters the area and as an ex and after a series of dribbling doubles the result, finishing with a left-handed. Look at the player’s profile Luis Muriel17:08

25 ‘ Now Udinese tries to react after the shock of the second goal, it does so with its strikers and Deloufeu’s initiatives. Forward, Beto appears somewhat isolated.16:57

30 ‘ WARNINGS Becao! Hard foul of the Udinese defender on Pasalic. Rodrigo Becao will miss the next match against Juventus because he has been warned.17:03

35 ‘ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Excellent initiative by Deloufeu who enters the area from the left, overtakes Palomino then focuses to cross the other pole, but Musso stretches out and deflects the conclusion.17:06

38 ‘ Udinese now insists on shortening the result, Pussetto flies to the right, but is closed by Palomino.17:09

39 ‘ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Still space from the left for a cross in the center where Udogie arrives who heads off, but does not find the best coordination to send to goal.17:10

41 ‘ Touch back for Pussetto who defiled on the left tries the conclusion from distance, with Musso who blocks to the ground.17:14

43 ‘ GOAL! Udinese 0-3 ATALANTA! Network of Ruslan Malinovskyi. Muriel on the left puts in the center for the discharge of Pezzella who enters the area and concludes, rejected by the defense where Malinovskyi arrives who shoots first and scores. Look at the card of the player Ruslan Malinovskyi17:15

44 ‘ WARNED Deulofeu! The Udinese striker protests with the referee because he calls for the revision of the VAR. Fabbri got the go-ahead from the VAR who had already controlled the action of Atalanta’s third goal.17:16

45 ‘+ 1’ WARNED de Roon! Late entry and dangerous game for the Atalanta player.17:18

45 ‘+ 2’ Udinese punishment: Delofeu hits with the right over the barrier, but Musso controls and blocks the ball.17:17