Live Udinese – Genoa: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Dacia Arena

City: Udine

Capacity: 25144 spectators12:00 pm

Delicate salvation battle at the Dacia Arena between Udinese and Genoa. Gotti’s team looking for a victory that seems to have become a rare commodity, only one in their last nine outings in the league. Shevchenko’s Genoa is instead looking for a relaunch and a shock to get out of the hot zone.12:00 pm

Statistics favorable to the hosts, Udinese have not lost against Genoa in Serie A since February 2016, since then six wins and four draws for the bianconeri12:00 pm

UDINESE formation (3-4-2-1): Silvestri – Becao, Nuytinck, Samir – Molina, Arslan, Walace, Udogie – Pereyra, Deulofeu – Beto. Available: Soppy, Jajalo, Success, De Maio, Pussetto, Padelli, Makengo, Nestorovski, Samardzic, Camelos, Perez, Forestieri.12:05

GENOA line-up (3-5-2): Sirigu – Biraschi, Masiello, Vasquez – Sabelli, Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella, Cambiaso – Ekuban, Bianchi. Available: Hernani, Semper, Bani, Galdames, Pandev, Vanheusden, Marchetti, Buksa, Ghiglione, Toure, Behrami, Portanova.12:08

In Udinese 3-4-2-1 where Deulofeu and Pereyra play forwards in support of Beto, Arslan and Walace will be in midfield with Udogie and Molina acting as outsiders. Genoa responds with a 3-5-2 that sees an unprecedented tandem forward, also given the many unavailable, Ekuban alongside Bianchi. Sabelli and Cambiaso push on the wings. While the trio of Biraschi, Vasquez and Masiello will play in defense.12:12

1 ‘ STARTING WHISTLE OF UDINESE – GENOA. Referees Wonder.12:31

2′ First danger for Udinese, Cambiaso serves Badelj who tries the conclusion from a distance. High ball.12:37

6 ‘ Continue to press Genoa with an enveloping maneuver. Udinese on the defensive.12:37

11 ‘ Punishment from the trocar for Genoa, Rovella kicks but Silvestri comes out in a safe grip.12:42

12 ‘ Quick action by Beto, sprint on the wing and central touch for Deulofeu, but Badelj in a slide saves his team by sending for a corner12:46

15 ‘ Forced change in Udinese, Pereyra is unable to continue due to a shoulder problem, inside Pussetto.12:47

17 ‘ Free kick from the edge for Genoa won by Rovella, he starts but the shot ends high over the crossbar.12:49

20 ‘ Corner kick for Udinese, the ball reaches the edge of the area with Arslan trying the first shot. High conclusion.12:51

25 ‘ Study phase in the match, game played mostly in the middle of the pitch.12:56

28 ‘ Walace raids on the right and ends diagonally. Para in two stages Sirigu.1:00 pm

32 ‘ After half an hour of play, the game is blocked without any real conclusions on the net yet.13:03

33 ‘ Sudden conclusion of Rovella from 25 meters. SIlvestri blocks without problems.13:05

38 ‘ Faint attacks by Genoa through central streets which, however, cannot find spaces.13:10

40 ‘ Yellow card for Vasquez for a detention in Deulofeu.13:11

43 ‘ EKUBAN! Near the goal the attacker, control that mocked Samir and face to face with Silvestri precision conclusion that ends up a breath to the side.13:15

44 ‘ Yellow card for Sabelli, hard entry on Walace.13:15

45 ‘ There will be 2 minutes of recovery.13:17

45 ‘+ 2’ Yellow card for Molina after catching Cambiaso.13:18

45 ‘+ 2’ End of the first half: UDINESE – GENOA 0-0.13:18

Match blocked, intense and with few shots on goal, in the final the first real chance from goal with Ekuban who by a whisker sends the ball to the side.13:19

46 ‘ Change in Udinese, Samardzic enters for Nuytinck.13:34

46 ‘ The second half of UDINESE – GENOA begins.13:34

51 ‘ Udinese that in this start of the second half seems to have raised their center of gravity.13:40

55 ‘ Swerving in the area of ​​Deulofeu and ending with the right, Biraschi immolates himself.13:44

55 ‘ Double change in Udinese, in Perez for Molina.13:46

56 ‘ Inside also Makengo for Arslan.13:46

56 ‘ Calcione in Bedelj and immediately a yellow card for Makengo.13:46

58 ‘ Ghiglione enters Genoa for Sabelli.13:46

62 ‘ Game that continues to not unravel from 0-0. Teams that struggle to create chances.13:51

64 ‘ Deep throw for Rovella who manages to anticipate his own marker and touch the ball with the tip. The conclusion goes out to the bottom.13:54

66 ‘ UDOGIE DANGEROUS! Exchange to the limit with Deulofeu and conclusion, after a rebound, with the right. Ball to the side.13:55

69 ‘ Walace tries with a missile from outside the box. Shot too central to worry Sirigu.14:01

73 ‘ Change in Genoa, Hernani enters for Badelj.14:01

73 ‘ Forward in Pandev for Bianchi.14:02

76 ‘ Genoa are now trying with the changes to change the inertia of a match that in the last quarter of an hour seemed to have given Udinese confidence.14:07

78 ‘ A little more than ten minutes at the end and result stuck on a stalemate.14:10

80 ‘ POLE FOR THE UDINESE! Pussetto serves Beto in the strait, conclusion with the right and the ball that after a deviation from Cambiaso hits the post.14:09

83 ‘ GHIGLIONE! Full-field descent of Ghiglione and a low shot from the edge, Silvestri relaxes and smanaccia.14:11

85 ‘ Substitution in Udinese, enters Success pr Deulofeu.14:13

86 ‘ Yellow card for Pussetto for a dispute with Ghilgione.14:15

86 ‘ Ghiglione is also cautioned.14:15

90 ‘ Substitution in Genoa, Toure enters for Sturaro.14:19

90 ‘ There will be 6 minutes of recovery.14:19

90 ‘+ 1’ Yellow card for Rovella, tactical foul on the trocar.14:20