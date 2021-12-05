Live Venice – Verona: 3-3 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Pier Luigi Penzo

City: Venice

Capacity: 7499 spectators14:00

At Pier Luigi Penzo everything is ready for the Venice-Verona Venetian derby, sixteenth matchday of Serie A.14:00

The orange and green, returning from two defeats in a row without scoring (vs Inter and Atalanta), face the yellow and blue, looking for their first away win in the league.14:03

Here are the formations. Venice with 4-3-1-2: Romero – Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Molinaro – Crnigoj, Vacca, Kiyine – Aramu – Okereke, Henry. Available: Lezzerini, Svoboda, Haps, Ebuehi, Schnegg, Tessmann, Busio, Heymans, Peretz, Bjarkason, Johnsen, Forte.14:12

3-4-2-1 for Verona: Montipo – Casale, Dawidowicz, Ceccherini – Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Lazovic – Ilic, Caprari – Simeone. Available: Pandur, Berardi, Magnani, Sutalo, Ragusa, Bessa, Cetin, Ruegg, Lasagna.14:16

Zanetti redesigns the team starting from a renewed midline: Vacca returns to the control room, flanked by Crnigoj and Kiyine. In attack, Aramu behind the Okereke-Henry tandem. Behind, Molinaro preferred to Haps. Busio and Johnsen on the bench.14:17

Out Barak, Tudor opts for Tameze in midfield and raises Ilic paired with Caprari in support of Simeone. In defense, the former Casale in place of Gunter.14:19

The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Prontera.14:43

1 ‘ START Venice-Verona, ball to the orange-blacks.15:03

2′ Immediately sparks between Henry and Dawidowicz, Prontera restores calm.15:05

3 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Ilic in the area for Caprari, right from an angled position, Romero stretches out and rejects.15:08

4 ‘ Simeone hits from the bottom, Romero grabs in high grip.15:07

5 ‘ Problems for Okereke, game stopped.15:08

7 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Okereke can’t keep going, Johnsen enters cold.15:10

8 ‘ Immediate percussion of Johnsen who tries to break through in the area, doubled, does not pass.15:10

8 ‘ Cross by Kiyine, Henry complains about a detention by Ceccherini, Prontera lets continue.15:11

9 ‘ Caprari makes room for 20 meters, left in the curve.15:12

10 ‘ Aramu of heel for Johnsen, Pharaohs keep good guard.15:13

11 ‘ Mazzocchi pushes on the wing, Lazovic concedes the first corner of the match.15:14

12 ‘ GOAL! VENICE-Verona 1-0! Network of Ceccaroni. On the developments of the corner, Aramu’s cross, Henry’s side, Ceccaroni easy sidelines. Look at the player’s card Pietro Ceccaroni15:16

14 ‘ Faraoni reaches the bottom, Molinaro stops him in the corner.15:17

15 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Thomas Henry is the Venezia player who has provided the most assists in this Serie A, three.15:24

16 ‘ Molinaro crosses low from the left, Ceccherini decisive on Henry.15:19

18 ‘ Simeone turns into the area, right blocked by Ceccaroni.15:21

19 ‘ GOAL! VENICE-Verona 2-0! Crnigoj network. Johnsen sprints into the open field, enters the area and leans towards Crnigoj who makes no mistake from two steps. Check out Domen Crnigoj’s player profile15:23

21 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Domen Crnigoj’s first Serie A goal in his 14th appearance in the tournament.15:24

23 ‘ Tameze fights on the edge of the area, a cross shot blocked by Romero.15:26

25 ‘ Molinaro’s cross, Henry’s tower, Aramu wastes incredibly to the side but was offside.15:34

26 ‘ Crnigoj’s cross, Henry stands out in the area but does not head into the mirror.15:29

27 ‘ GOAL! VENICE-Verona 3-0! Henry’s network. Long postponement of Romero, misunderstanding between Dawidowicz and Monitpo, Henry wins the rebound with the goalkeeper and deposits on the net. See the player’s profile Thomas Henry15:32

29 ‘ Punishment by Veloso, Ceccaroni heads away.15:33

30 ‘ VERONA REPLACEMENT. Tudor recalls the former Casale and tries to fix the defense with Magnani.15:33

32 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: The orange and green have scored at least three goals in the first 30 minutes of play for the second time in their history in a Serie A match, after May 1999 v Inter.15:44

34 ‘ Caprari tries to break through on the left, Vacca closes him in the corner.15:37

36 ‘ Molinaro goes down to the left, Henry places his right from 25 meters, not by much.15:39

38 ‘ Dawidowicz earns a free kick from a dangerous position, foul by Vacca.15:41

39 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Punishment brushed by Veloso, Romero flies and lifts it over the crossbar.15:42

41 ‘ Kiyine risks in front of his own area on the pressure of the yellow and blue but manages to get rid of the ball.15:45

43 ‘ Rhythms lowered, orange and green under management.15:46

45 ‘ WARNED Magnani, late on Molinaro.15:48

45 ‘ One minute of recovery.15:48

45 ‘+ 1’ Free kick scheme, Kiyine for Aramu, left over the crossbar.15:49

45 ‘+ 2’ END OF FIRST HALF. Venice-Verona 3-0, orange and green in an avalanche.15:50

Fraction dominated by the hosts, aggressive from the first minute and able to score three goals in the first half hour of play with a Henry on the shields: the Frenchman provides the assist for Ceccaroni’s advantage on the developments of the first corner of the match and signs the 3-0 exploiting an ingenuity of Montipo. The 2-0 on the Johnsen axis (entered for the injured Okereke) – Crnigoj. Gialloblu dangerous only in the final with a free kick from Veloso.15:53

Zanetti can be satisfied with performance and results, he must avoid drops in concentration; Tudor needs to heavily put his hand to training, both on a tactical and psychological level.15:54

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Venice-Verona 3-0, no change during the interval.16:04

48 ‘ Ilic from the right, Ceccaroni is well positioned.16:08

49 ‘ Crnigoj talks to Henry, a central low shot, easy prey for Montipo.16:09

50 ‘ Nice exchange between Aramu and Crnigoj, Ceccherini in a crash anticipates Henry.16:09

51 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Caprari receives to the limit from Tameze, a violent left, Romero touches her over the post.16:11

52 ‘ GOAL! Venice-VERONA 3-1! Henry’s own goal. From corner, Henry spits with his head, Romero misses the hold, the ball ends up at the bottom of the bag. See the player’s profile Thomas Henry16:13

53 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Thomas Henry is the second forward to have scored a goal, provided an assist and scored an own goal in the same Serie A match since 2004/05, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic in October v Bologna.16:20

54 ‘ Restart of Tameze, Caprari tames for Veloso, left in the lagoon.16:13

55 ‘ Simeone searches for Ilic in the corridor, Ceccaroni protects Romero’s exit.16:15

57 ‘ VERONA REPLACEMENT. Tudor increases the offensive load: Lasagne for Veloso, Ilic returns to the median.16:16

59 ‘ Cross from Caprari, a rebound on Molinaro favors Lasagna, left to side.16:18

60 ‘ Kiyine’s foul on Caprari, free-kick from a favorable position for the yellow and blue.16:19

61 ‘ Ilic beats, low shot dampened by the barrier, Romero avoids the corner.16:20

62 ‘ PENALTY VERONA! Lazovic lob on Romero, header from Faraoni, save from Ceccaroni, Prontera points to the spot.16:22

62 ‘ EXPELLED Ceccaroni for hand ball.16:22

65 ‘ GOAL! Venice-VERONA 3-2! Penalty by Caprari. Romero guesses the corner but barely touches it, Caprari makes no mistake from 11 meters. Look at the player’s profile Gianluca Caprari16:24

66 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Zanetti runs for cover: Svoboda for Aramu.16:25

66 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Kiyine leaves the field in favor of Busio.16:29

66 ‘ REPLACEMENT VENICE. Fresh energy on the wing: Ebuehi for Mazzocchi.16:29

67 ‘ GOAL! Venice-VERONA 3-3! Simeone Network. Svoboda mistake, highway to Simeone who with a touch underneath overtakes Romero. Look at the player’s card Giovanni Simeone16:27

69 ‘ Crnigoj falls into the area on pressure from Tameze, Prontera pushes on.16:29

71 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Giovanni Simeone is only the 4th foreign player to have scored at least 10 goals in a single Serie A season with the Verona shirt, after Adrian Mutu (12 in 2001/02), Clerici (10 in 1970/71) and Emanuele Del Vecchio (13 in 1957/58).16:35

72 ‘ Completely upset the inertia of the game, yellow and blue on the wings of enthusiasm, orange and green in great difficulty.16:30

72 ‘ WARNED Vacca, tactical foul on Pharaohs.16:33

74 ‘ Dawidowicz in offensive projection, Molinaro concedes the corner.16:33