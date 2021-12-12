Live Verona – Atalanta: 1-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Marcantonio Bentegodi

City: Verona

Capacity: 39211 spectators14:06

Everything is ready at Bentegodi for the Verona-Atalanta match, valid for the 17th matchday of Serie A TIM.14:06

Atalanta wants to take advantage of Milan’s misstep to try to reach the top of the standings and then wait for the results from Napoli and Inter. Tudor’s Hellas are a team that doesn’t discount anyone at home.14:17

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-4-2-1 for Hellas Verona: Montipò; Casale, Magnani, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic; Caprari; Lasagna, Simeone. Available: Pandur, Berardi, Veloso, Barak, Cetin, Cancellieri, Ruegg, Bessa, Sutalo, Ragusa, Coppola.14:14

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-4-2-1 for Atalanta: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Pezzella; Pasalic; Miranchuk, Muriel. Available: Rossi, Sportiello, Maehle, Palomino, Freuler, Pessina, Hateboer, Lovato, Ilicic, Zapata, Piccoli.15:43

Tudor fielded two forwards, with Lasagna alongside Caprarie to support Simeone. In midfield the Ilic-Tameze duo, while Magnani returns to defense.16:22

Gasperini opts for a specular form, but launches Djmisiti from the first minute in place of Palomino tired from the efforts of the Champions. Zappacosta resumes the right lane, while Koopmeiners will be the owner in midfield. Pasalic and Miranchuck behind Muriel.14:32

The first half of VERONA-ATALANTA begins. Referee Juan Luca Sacchi of the AIA section of Macerata directs the match.15:04

3 ‘ Sprint start for Verona who immediately try to worry Atalanta. Quick exchanges between Lasagna and Simeone, with the latter being closed by the defense and by the low exit of Musso.15:07

5 ‘ First chance for Hellas with Ilic’s cross from the trocar to look for Casale who hits his head, with Musso blocking without problems.15:10

7 ‘ Corner Atalanta: Koopmeiners cross at the near post for Djimsiti who tries to make the tower, but there is no one at the far post. 15:12

10 ‘ Muriel tries to break through in the defense of Verona, controls wide left in the area, then tries a slow conclusion that ends up in the hands of Montipò.15:14

14 ‘ At this moment it is Tudor’s team that keeps the ball in the game by maneuvering in attack, with Atalanta who is careful to close the spaces to the Gialloblù players.15:18

17 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Lazovic crosses from the left with Ceccherini who controls with a stop in the chest and serves Simeone: the yellow-blue striker, with his back to the goal, turns and shoots, finding the answer from Musso who blocks.15:22

18 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Restart of the Tudor team, with Lasagna carrying the ball and serving Caprari on the other side who all alone sends high.15:23

21 ‘ The home team seems to be in control of the game, while Atalanta is relying only on counterattacks and the initiatives of individuals, such as Muriel who, however, does not find support forwards.15:25

22 ‘ GOAL! VERONA-Atalanta 1-0. Network of Giovanni Pablo Simeone. Launch from the right by Faraoni who catches Simeone who carries the ball and from a tight angle pulls on the near post where Musso finds himself unprepared for the Gialloblù advantage. Look at the player’s card Giovanni Simeone15:28

24 ‘ Again Pharaohs from the right who this time fishes Lasagna, the Gialloblù striker with his back to goal serves for the discharge of Casale, but Atalanta closes the offensive action of Verona.15:29

26 ‘ Atalanta’s free kick long hit on the right post by Koopmeiners for Demiral’s header that sends too high.15:31

30 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Insertion of Simeone who favors Lasagna’s shot, but Musso is ready and blocks the ball.15:35

33 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Error in Verona’s exit with Miranchuk who starts again and immediately serves Pasalic, the midfielder of the Goddess coordinates and hits the post sensationally with the left-handed! Gasperini’s team close to equalizing.15:43

37 ‘ GOAL! Verona 1-1 ATALANTA. Aleksey Miranchuk Network. Muriel brings the ball serving Pezzella who awaits the arrival of Miranchuk in the area who signs the draw for the Goddess a few steps away. See the player profile Aleksey Miranchuk15:42

40 ‘ Corner Atalanta: from the Koopmeiners flag with a cross in the center, Montipò misses the exit and then a Gialloblù defender sweeps away. 15:44

42 ‘ WARNED Ceccherini! The Verona defender stops Miranchuk’s restart.15:46

45 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Cross in the center from a corner for Ceccherini’s header who tries to stretch at the far post, but the Atalanta defense moves away. Recover Caprari from the left putting in the center for the detachment of Magnani who ends up outside.15:50

45 ‘ End of the first half of VERONA-ATALANTA 1-1. Equal to Bentegodi with a goal for both teams.15:50

Verona starts strong and you can see it in the first few minutes when they build one action after another. At 22 ‘Faraoni from the right serves in the area for Simeone who tries the shot and beats a not-so-perfect Musso. Tudor’s team takes the chair and tries to double, but the Goddess is good at counterattacks: at 33 ‘Miranchuk steals the ball and serves Pasalic who hits the post. After four minutes the Nerazzurri draw: Muriel serves Pezzella in the area who turns around, then Miranchuk arrives who takes the ball and with a feint of body manages to beat Montipò.16:06

45 ‘ Zappacosta exits, Hateboer enters. First substitution, at the interval, for Atalanta.16:07

45 ‘ The second half of VERONA-ATALANTA 1-1 begins. First ball played by Gasperini’s team.16:07

48 ‘ Muriel maneuvers the ball between the yellow and blue defensive lines, the Nerazzurri striker remains outside the area trying to finish with his right foot, but Montipò blocks without problems.16:10

52 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Casale steals the ball from Pasalic, then serves behind Tameze who kicks very well from the right and from outside the area with a great response from Musso who rejects while diving, then Magnani tries the shot, but sends out.16:18

56 ‘ Muriel leaves, Iličić enters. Second substitution for Atalanta.16:19

56 ‘ Pašalić exits, Zapata enters. Third substitution for Atalanta.16:19

59 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ATALANTA! Ilicic steals the ball at the edge of the area then serves on the Demiral run that only in the penalty area pulls on Montipò who rejects, then again the Turkish defender who sends high.16:21

60 ‘ Ilić exits, Veloso enters. First substitution for Verona.16:21

60 ‘ Lasagna goes out, Bessa enters. Second substitution for Verona.16:22

62 ‘ Immediately dangerous Miguel Veloso who widens on the left, then tries with the left-handed, but his conclusion ends abundantly high.16:24