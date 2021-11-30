Live Verona – Cagliari: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Marcantonio Bentegodi

City: Verona

Capacity: 39211 spectators19:24

At the Bentegodi challenge between Verona which in the last six days have been defeated only once and Cagliari which has instead returned from two consecutive draws, but which have not won since mid-October.19:24

A complex trip therefore for the Sardinians, looking for points given a complicated ranking and which sees them in last place at 8 points in cohabitation with Salernitana. Verona with a victory could instead begin to dream, moving close to the European zone.19:29

VERONA formation (3-4-2-1): Montipò – Dawidowicz, Ceccherini, Gunter – Faraoni, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic – Barak, Caprari – Simeone. Available: Pandur, Tameze, Magnani, Casale, Ruegg, Bessa, Lasagna, Cancellieri, Sutalo, Ragusa, Berardi.20:07

CAGLIARI formation (4-4-2): Radunovic – Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Lykogiannis – Nandez, Bellanova, Grassi, Dalbert – Joao Pedro, Keita. Available: Aresti, Strootman, Ceter, Deiola, Oliva, Altare, Marin, Pereiro, Pavoletti, Obert, Zappa, D’Aniello.20:11

Gunter returns to Verona from the first minute in defense, forward only confirmations with the duo formed by Barak and Caprari behind Simeone. In Cagliari, however, turnover in the middle of the field with Strootman and Marin starting from the bench, Bellanova and Grassi play in their place. In attack again Keita together with Joao Pedro. From the Pavoletti bench.20:14

1 ‘ STARTING WHISTLE OF VERONA – CAGLIARI. Marcenaro referees.20:49

3 ‘ Verona more aggressive in this start.20:51

5 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Faraoni serves in the area a soft cross at the far post, Caprari is unable to push the ball into the net, making himself recover from a sliding intervention by Caceres.20:55

7 ‘ Joao Pedro serves Bellanova who tries the shot from outside the box. High ball.20:56

9 ‘ Conclusion of Veloso from distance and the ball well over the crossbar.20:57

12 ‘ Caprari recovers the ball on the trocar and tries to break through alone, his conclusion is deflected in a corner kick.21:01

16 ‘ Joao Pedro tries from the edge of the area, but his inside is weak and ends up in Montipò’s arms21:05

19 ‘ Stop and shot from the edge for Keita but central shot blocks Montipò.21:08

24 ‘ Cagliari closed in defense, Verona does not find spaces.21:13

28 ‘ Cross shot by Veloso from a corner kick, Radunovic sends to the side with his fists.21:17

30 ‘ Half an hour of play, game blocked with the hosts who try to build without being able to find outlets.21:18

33 ‘ Conclusion of Nandez from a tight angle, his diagonal shot is smashed by Montipò.21:22

35 ‘ Yellow card for Gunter, foul on Grassi.21:23

36 ‘ Punishment for Cagliari, Lykogiannis kicks low but hard at the near post. Ball to the right of Montipò.21:25

39 ‘ Free kick Verona, Veloso tries with a shot that ends just over the crossbar.21:28

42 ‘ Nandez crosses into the area, Carboni tries to spit it with his head, but the ball ends up in Montipò’s arms.21:31

45 ‘ End of the first half: VERONA – CAGLIARI 0-0.21:34

Match blocked with the hosts who control the ball but find no gaps. The very compact Cagliari becomes dangerous in the restarts.21:34

46 ‘ In Verona Ceccherini comes out for Casale.21:50

46 ‘ The second half of VERONA – CAGLIARI begins.21:50

49 ‘ Do it from behind by Simeone on Nandez. Yellow card for him.21:53

49 ‘ Immediately after the foul, the spirits on the pitch light up with tensions between different players. Mercenary brings order.21:54

50 ‘ Yellow card for Keita following the dispute on the pitch.21:55

50 ‘ Same fate for Lazovic, a yellow card for him too.21:55

53 ‘ Cagliari is better in this start of recovery. The guests raised their center of gravity.21:57

55 ‘ SIMEON! One two Pharaohs, Simeone, the attacker enters the area and tries to place it but Radunovic blocks to the ground.22:00

57 ‘ BARAK! From the edge he tries to place it, Radunovic overcomes himself and with an open hand he sends for a corner.22:02

59 ‘ Caprari throws Simeone deep, the Argentine defends the ball, enters the area, but fails to coordinate by kicking the ball on the outside of the net.22:04

63 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Hellas Verona have not conceded a goal in the first half in 10 of their 15 games, only Fiorentina (11) have done better this season in Serie A.22:07

68 ‘ Launch of Caprari for Faraoni, the winger enters the area and tries the conclusion but is recovered at the time of the shot.22:12

69 ‘ PALO DEL VERONA! Dawidowicz header from the corner, the ball hits the inside post.22:14

73 ‘ Joao Pedro concludes from distance, the shot goes far from goal.22:18

74 ‘ Double change in Cagliari, in Marin for Dalbert.22:20

74 ‘ Relay between Pavoletti and Keita.22:20

77 ‘ Barak puts the ball on the left and tries a shot from the edge, Radunovic blocks safely.22:21

78 ‘ Triple change in Verona, Lasagna enters for Simeone.22:22

78 ‘ Tameze takes over from Ilic.22:22

78 ‘ Inside also Bessa for Veloso.22:22

80 ‘ Control and shot by Bessa from twenty meters, central conclusion.22:25