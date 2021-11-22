Live Verona – Empoli: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Marcantonio Bentegodi

City: Verona

Capacity: 39211 spectators18:07

Everything is ready at Bentegodi for the Hellas Verona-Empoli match, valid for the 13th matchday of Serie A TIM.18:07

Tudor’s team wants to continue on the path of success after the excellent draw at Napoli, while Empoli comes from another draw, the one against Genoa at Castellani.18:09

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-4-2-1 for Verona: Montipò; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Tameze, Veloso, Casale; Barak, Caprari; Simeone. Available: Berardi, Pandur, Sutalo, Cetin, Magnani, Ruegg, Hongla, Lazovic, Lasagna, Cancellieri, Ragusa.18:10

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-3-1-2 for Empoli: Vicar; Fiamozzi, Romagnoli, Luperto, Marchizza; Haas, Stulac, Henderson; By Francesco; Pinamonti, Mancuso. Available: Ujkani, Ismajli, Parisi, Stojanovic, Ricci, Zurkowski, Bajrami, Bandinelli, Asllani, La Mantia.18:56

Tudor confirms the three untouchable leads Barak-Caprari and Simeone. Lazovic recovered, but will start from the bench, while Casale plays the owner.18:14

Andreazzoli deploys Mancuso in attack with Pinamonti supported by Di Francesco on the trocar. Henderson moves back to midfield while Bajrami goes to the bench. Cutrone was supposed to be the owner, but he won’t be in the game for gastroenteritis.18:58

The first half of VERONA-EMPOLI begins. Referee Matteo Gariglio of the AIA section of Pinerolo directs the challenge.18:35

3 ‘ Both teams started very strong with action on both sides. Verona plays very high trying to set the game.18:36

5 ‘ Good initiative by Barak who exchanges with Caprari for the passage in the area to Simeone, but the Gialloblù striker is closed by the defense of Empoli.18:40

8 ‘ Empoli also tries to appear in the Verona area, but the defense of Tudor’s team is careful and rejects Marchizza’s incursion on the left.18:41

10 ‘ Verona often tries to break through on the right with Faraoni carrying the ball and trying to dribble and then serve Simeone in the middle. Excellent closures of the defense of Empoli.18:43

14 ‘ Empoli in possession of the ball in midfield, Andreazzoli’s men try to go central with Henderson.18:47

15 ‘ The first shot of the match for Verona arrives with Casale trying to do it from outside the area with a too high conclusion.18:48

17 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Henderson Cross! The Scottish midfielder focuses from the left and tries a strong and precise long-range shot with the ball hitting the crossbar.18:51

22 ‘ Punishment from the right side for Verona: he beats Veloso with the left to turn in the area, but the ball is deflected by a teammate on the bottom.18:56

23 ‘ EMPOLI OPPORTUNITY! Cross from the left to the fly for Pinamonti who just a few steps from the door fails to deflect well and wastes a good scoring opportunity.18:57

26 ‘ Confused phase of the match, both teams try to attack but several technical errors allow many restarts on both sides.19:02

29 ‘ WARNINGS Tudor! The Gialloblù coach is penalized with yellow for conspicuous protests at the referee’s address.19:05

30 ‘ WARNED Simeone! The Verona striker wanted a foul for Mancuso’s withholding and railed against the referee.19:04

32 ‘ Pinamonti manages to free himself for the shot that is returned by a Verona player.19:10

34 ‘ Duel between Marchizza and Pharaohs: the two outsiders are canceling each other out without being able to slide on their own band.19:11

39 ‘ Foul by Luperto in the Verona half to stop a potential restart by Simeone.19:13

43 ‘ WARNED Luperto! Yet another foul by the Empoli defender on Simeone who this time is punished with yellow.19:16

44 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Caprari enters the area on the left and with the grinder serves Gunter in the center who does not hit the ball well and devours an excellent scoring opportunity.19:18

45 ‘ Verona again with Faraoni who tries with a shot from distance that ends up on Vicario’s goal.19:18

45 ‘ The referee allows 1 minute of recovery.19:19

45 ‘+ 1’ End of the first half of VERONA-EMPOLI 0-0. Equal to goalless at Bentegodi.19:20

A game that offers few emotions with a low pace. At 17 ‘Empoli hits the crossbar with Henderson’s shot from twenty-five meters, after five minutes Pinamonti fails to put in the net a few steps from the goal. At the end of time Caprari puts Gunter alone in front of Vicario, but the Verona player does not hit well and wastes.19:22

Verona tried in the first few minutes to set up their game and try to play the game, but then Empoli went out the ball and took possession. Andreazzoli can be satisfied with his team, since they became dangerous in front of goal. A little nervous Tudor wants the best from his players.19:23

45 ‘ Casale exits, Lazović enters. First substitution, at the interval, for Verona.19:35

45 ‘ The second half of VERONA-EMPOLI begins. First ball touched by the guests.19:36

49 ‘ GOAL! VERONA 1-0 Empoli! Antonín Barák network. The new entry Lazovic escapes to the left lane and serves in the center with the left-handed for Barak’s winning header. Look at the player’s profile Antonin Barak19:41

52 ‘ Barak tries to serve Caprari in the area who hits his head but does not hit the ball well. Inaccurate and not dangerous conclusion.19:44

55 ‘ Excellent initiative by Lazovic who serves on the Ceccherini race, but the Verona defender after a good dribbling sends the ball to the bottom.19:48

57 ‘ Henderson exits, Ricci enters. First substitution for Empoli.19:47

57 ‘ Mancuso exits, Bajrami enters. Second substitution for Empoli.19:48