Live Verona – Fiorentina: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Marcantonio Bentegodi

City: Verona

Capacity: 39211 spectators18:03

At the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium everything is ready for Verona-Fiorentina, a match valid for the 19th matchday of Serie A.18:03

Verona, currently in 13th position at 23 points, is back from the 1-0 defeat against Turin last weekend.18:05

In full swing for Europe, Fiorentina is in 7th position with 31 points. In the last round of the championship the Italian team was stopped at 2-2 by Sassuolo.18:06

VERONA (3-4-3) OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Montipò – Faraoni, Casali, Sutalo – Tameze, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic – Lasagna, Caprari; Simeone. Available: Pandur, Berardi, Cetin, Coppola, Bessa, Ruegg, Hongla, Ragusa, Cancellieri. Herdsman Igor Tudor.18:08

FIORENTINA (4-3-3) OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Terracciano – Venuti, Milenkovic, Igor, Terzic – Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan – Sottil, Vlahovic, Gonzalez. Available: Cerofolini, Rosati, Odriozola, Martinez Quarta, Nastasic, Maleh, Benassi, Castrovilli, Pulgar, Saponara, Kokorin, Callejon. All. Vicenzo Italiano.18:11

Dusan Vlahovic, who scored in the last six games played, will start on the pitch from the first minute. The Serbian is chasing a record set by Gabriel Batistuta who signed for 11 consecutive matches in the 1994/1995 season.18:14

For the fourth consecutive match, Verona will do without Antonin Barak, who scored 5 goals and 3 assists in this championship. The yellow and blue will try to put a negative trend behind them, against Viola in fact there have been six defeats in the last seven direct clashes.18:18

Daniele Doveri of the Rome 1 section is in charge of the meeting assisted by assistants Di Iorio and Lanotte. The fourth man is Honey. The Var couple is formed by Abisso and Vivenzi18:21

LET’S GO! The first half of Verona-Fiorentina begins. The first ball is managed by the purple team, today in the red jersey.18:34

2′ Gianluca Caprari tries to aim for Nikola Milenkovic who, however, has a time advantage. Ball recovered and unloaded on Pietro Terracciano.18:35

4 ‘ Miguel Veloso verticalizes from nothing, Giovanni Simeone tries to extend for Kevin Lasagna who, however, fails to play the ball.18:37

6 ‘ In the right lane he receives Lasagna from the chest, Igor’s intervention is ready to prevent the game.18:39

8 ‘ Verona’s break on Vlahovic’s change of play. Restart and cross on the far post, Caprari hits in the heart of the area where Simone is anticipated. Excellent initiative of the hosts.18:42

9 ‘ Igor risks on pressing Lasagna and Simeone, somehow the relief for Terracciano arrives, which makes Fiorentina’s maneuver restart. Timid start of the Italian team that is waiting a long time on Verona’s ball lap.18:43

12 ‘ Lazovic leads the action in progression, at the edge of the area he steers on the right and starts the conclusion that ends at the edge of the pole.18:46

13 ‘ Faraoni pushes himself to the end line and puts the cross straight, touches Terracciano and the ball crosses a displaced penalty area.18:47

16 ‘ Another potentially uncomfortable situation for Fiorentina, in the end Milenkovic does not make many compliments, who opts for the sweep. Then the assistant flag goes up and makes the guests catch their breath.18:50

17 ‘ GOAL! VERONA-Fiorentina 1-0. Lasagna Network. Ball lost by Fiorentina, Caprari immediately touches for Lasagna. Milenkovic and Venuti are too far from the former Udinese who hits the net at the near post. Look at the player’s profile Kevin Lasagna18:52

19 ‘ Faroni first puts it in the area, the ball is too long and Terracciano’s easy catch.18:52

19 ‘ Torreira widens for Vlahovic who looks into the area and tries to cross, ball wide.18:53

23 ‘ Torreira has the worst in a game clash with Simeone. The former Arsenal gets up and returns to the field after forty seconds.18:57

25 ‘ Flash of Terzic remote control the ball at the far post for Gonzalez, ready Lazovic who successfully takes the ball from the opponent.18:59

27 ‘ Faroni receives from behind in the area and tries to turn in the middle for his teammates, an excellent guard from Venuti who forces Faroni to force the play. Goal kick for Fiorentina.19:01

28 ‘ Duncan raises his head and throws deep, for Gonzalez it is impossible to hook the ball.19:02

30 ‘ From outside the area Bonaventura feints his left and then goes comfortably to the right. The shot is fired, walled up by Ilic’s body.19:03

31 ‘ Terzic’s cross, Vlahovic arrives on the bottom line and tries to support in the middle: Montipò’s gloves are ready. From that position the Serbian could not do more.19:05

32 ‘ FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! Sutalo saves everything by closing Bonaventure’s shot. The action, however, stems from a serious mistake by Veloso who slips and loses ball possession. Bonaventura from the right flies into the ball and chain area where Sutalo’s comeback is timely.19:06

33 ‘ VERONA OPPORTUNITY! Simeone with an empty net throws the 2-0 ball to the wind. This time it is Igor who slips and loses the ball, immediately the touch in the middle for Simeone who kicks high at the goal unguarded.19:08

38 ‘ Caprari goes to bat from the flag, Milenkovic is on the near post and clears the area.19:11

40 ‘ Shy ball at the address of Vlahovic, Tameze and Casale perfect in coverage. 19:13

42 ‘ Sottil burns Veloso and launches himself for the cross, once again Tameze is free in the area. 19:16

43 ‘ Lasagna is launched in the open field, before aiming for Venuti, however, he meddles with his feet and loses the ball.19:17

45 ‘ 1 minutes of recovery.19:19

45 ‘+ 1’ FIRST HALF END: Verona-Fiorentina 1-0.19:20

Verona starts much better than Fiorentina and in general interprets the first half better, as the score testifies. The first chance of the yellow and blue coincides with the goal of the advantage, yet another ball recovered against an inattentive opponent and the touch of Caprari launches Lasagna who hits the near post in the area and punishes Terracciano. The reaction of the guests is good, but not great. Vlahovic in front is isolated in the grip of Tameze and Casale; Bonaventura has a clear chance but is reassembled at the last minute by Sutalo. A minute later Simeone is even worse, kicking high into an empty net. 19:23

In the second half, Verona will have to follow up on an excellent start, but the three men in front have the obligation to find more concreteness in the last meters of the field. Fiorentina are growing, but as the final minutes testified Vlahovic is struggling to receive and under construction the three midfielders Bonaventura and Duncan are missing above all.19:25

45 ‘ Fiorentina substitution. Bonaventura exits Castrovilli enters.19:37

45 ‘ Substitution Verona. Miguel Veloso comes out, Bessa enters.19:37

46 ‘ THE RECOVERY BEGINS, it restarts from 1-0 in the first half.19:37

46 ‘ WARNED Caprari for the deduction on the newly entered Castrovilli.19:38

47 ‘ WARNED Ilić who knocks out Venuti to prevent Fiorentina from attacking in numerical superiority.19:38

49 ‘ Simeone accelerates into the area and tries to raise it in the middle, Terracciano comes out and makes the ball his own.19:41

52 ‘ Igor contains Lasagna with a little malice and prevents the former Udinese from flying into the area.19:44

53 ‘ Vlahovic challenges three opponents in the area, in the strait he jumps two and surrenders to the third. The ball rolls into Montipò’s gloves.19:45

55 ‘ Lazovic manages well and bowl on the far post, a long suggestion for Lasagna: there is Terzic who frees.19:47

56 ‘ Terzic and Vlahovic engineer the restart, the full-back is in too much of a hurry and crosses where there is only Montipò.19:48

59 ‘ Vlahovic forced to widen tries the cross, there is the head of Tameze. Corner for Fiorentina, which does not collect dividends from the flag.19:51

61 ‘ Vlahovic goes to receive on the right wing, Lazovic and Casale are right in the strait. The attacker is then stopped with a shoulder, but Daniele Doveri lets it go. 19:54

63 ‘ Fiorentina substitution. Sottil exits, Saponara enters.19:55

64 ‘ Saponara immediately vertically from Duncan, cross in the middle and uncertain exit of Montipò who does not hold back. Castrovilli arrives at the serve, ball dampened for a corner.19:56

67 ‘ Milenkovic heads to close on Lasagna, launched on the right by the excellent verticalization of Ilic.19:59

69 ‘ Vlahovic tries the overhead kick, weak impact on the bell tower raised by Duncan. Casale had taken a position and prevented the Serb from finding more space to coordinate better.20:01

70 ‘ Fiorentina substitution. Saponara exits Callejón enters. Unfortunate Saponara who a few minutes after entering the field leaves the pitch with ice on his left flank.20:02

70 ‘ Fiorentina substitution. Venuti comes out, Odriozola enters.20:02

72 ‘ Duties chased a member of the Verona bench, guilty of having insulted the match director himself.20:03

72 ‘ Game clash between Tameze and Gonzalez after the midfielder, adapted today in defense, arrived well ahead of the opponent. Gonzalez then hit Tameze’s supporting foot. However, the two got up after a few moments20:04

75 ‘ Vlahovic tries to launch once again, but alone he can do little against the careful defense of Verona.20:08

76 ‘ Terracciano comes out on Simeone’s cross, then Lazovic tries the lob but can’t find the door. 20:08

78 ‘ Tameze continues to loom, Nico Gonzalez’s race stopped, who moved to the left with the entrance of Callejon.20:11

80 ‘ FLORENTINE OPPORTUNITY! Duncan serves Vlahovic who this time does not play with his back to the goal and can immediately conclude, the ball rises over the crossbar. In a stingy recovery of opportunities, this is certainly the clearest chance that Fiorentina had.20:12

80 ‘ Substitution Verona. Caprari exits Hongla enters.20:12