LIVE: Victoria is beating Motagua in La Ceiba

A goal from Cuban Yaudel Lahera has won the victory 1-0 against Motagua at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium, a match corresponding to day 12 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

La Jaiba Brava took the lead in the 40th minute after a corner kick by Alexy Vega and Lahera appeared heading into the box to beat Marlon Licona.

For the Motagüenses this would be their fourth consecutive defeat after having lost against Vida, Real España and Real Sociedad.

In the game of the first round that was played in Danlí, Motagua beat Victoria 1-0, who will seek revenge.

The Blue Cyclone did not have their new coach, the Argentine Hernán ‘Tota’ Medina, on the bench. The coach has problems with his professional documentation, but in the next few days he will be resolved and César ‘Nene’ Obando has been on the bench today.

STARTING LINEUPS:

VICTORY: 1 Harold Fonseca, 27 Óscar Suazo, 2 José David Velásquez, 14 Hilder Colón, 3 Samuel Córdova, 7 Alexy Vega, 16 Allan Banegas, 10 Damin Ramírez, 29 Pedro Hernández, 30 Luis Hurtado and 24 Yaudel Lahera.

Coach: Solomon Nazar.

MOTAGUA: 25 Marlon Licona, 12 Raúl Marcelo Santos, 5 Marcelo Pereira, 2 Denil Maldonado, 17 Wesly Decas, 24 Omar Elvir, 23 Juan Ángel Delgado, 16 Héctor Castellanos (7 Iván López, min. 61), 31 Diego Auzqui, 21 Roberto Moreira and 11 Angel Tejeda.

Coach: Cesar Obando.

Stadium: Ceibeno.

Referee: Marvin Ortiz.

Transmit: TSI.