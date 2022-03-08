Live war Russia Ukraine, latest news today 8 March

Today’s news about the war in Ukraine, the thirteenth day of conflict in real time. Sumy bombed during the night, including children among the victims. From 8 ceasefire and humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. The third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations was not conclusive. Although, said the chief negotiator of Kiev, Mykhailo Podolyak, “there are small positive developments in the improvement of the logistics for the humanitarian corridors”.
The fourth round will take place in the next few days, while a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two sides is scheduled for Thursday in Turkey. Biden-Macron-Scholz-Johnson phone call: “We will increase costs on Russia”
Moscow has released a list of countries considered hostile to Russia, including the EU countries, but also the US, UK and Canada. Meanwhile, the bombing of Ukrainian cities continues: two air strikes hit the oil deposits in Zytomyr and Cernjachov, still against Melitopol. According to a geolocated video of the CnnHowever, Russian tanks are taking up positions in a densely populated area just west of Kiev.
Russia: “We will respect the ceasefire”
Russia has confirmed that it is ready for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine from 10 am in Moscow (8 am Italian time) today. This was reported by the BBC, citing Russian state media, which reported official statements from the Ministry of Defense. Local ceasefires will affect the cities of Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov killed in combat in Kharkiv
A Russian general was reportedly killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began. This was announced by the Ukrainian military intelligence agency. The high commander was identified as Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, 45. The Ukrainian intelligence agency claimed that he had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the Crimean war in 2014. It was not possible to confirm his death independently.
Putin’s message to women: “We will not send conscripts to fight”
Russian President Vladimir Putin
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a message in which he declared that conscripts and reservists will not be sent to fight on the front lines. “Let me point out that soldiers who are serving in the military will not participate in hostilities… assigned duties are performed only by professional military personnel,” he said. Putin’s message was aimed at allaying the concerns of Russian women – the “mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now in battle.” Putin praised women for their “loyalty, trustworthiness and support”. “Our dear women, you make the world better and kinder thanks to your sensitivity, compassion and spiritual generosity. You combine fascinating tenderness and amazing inner strength.” The Russian leader then announced a series of economic support measures for low-income women.
From 8 ceasefire and humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol
At 10 am in Moscow (8 am in Italy) Russia will declare a ceasefire to allow the escape of civilians from the cities of Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. The vast majority of the evacuation routes allowed by the Kremlin are towards the east, that is towards Russia. Each of the previous truces failed due to violations committed by the belligerents.
From the World Bank 700 million dollars in aid to Ukraine: it will be used to pay salaries and pensions
The World Bank has approved an emergency aid package of $ 723 million, funds that will allow the Ukrainian government to pay public sector salaries, services and pensions. The bank said the package includes funding from the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Japan, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland.
The city of Sumy bombed, military sources: “Children also among the victims”
There are also children among the victims of the airstrikes on the city of Sumy yesterday evening, according to a local Ukrainian military officer. Dmytro Zhyvytsky, coordinator of the Sumy regional military administration, said in a video posted on Facebook that Russian warplanes carried out raids after 11pm local time. “Unfortunately, children have been killed.”
The UN calls for the safe delivery of humanitarian aid
The UN asks to be able to safely provide humanitarian aid in combat areas in Ukraine: the United Nations Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs told the Security Council Martin Griffiths. “Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol and elsewhere are in dire need of help, especially life-saving medical supplies,” he explained.
Two Russian planes shot down in Kiev, two oil depots hit in Zhytomyr
Fights continue in the Ukrainian capital. Two Russian planes were shot down in the skies above Kiev. This was announced on Facebook by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, the general Valery Zaluzhny. But attacks on the capital also continue: two oil deposits were hit in Zhytomyr and Chernyakhiv, in the Ukrainian region of Zhytomyr. As a result of the attacks, fires occurred in the warehouses, there are no casualties.
The European Union is ready for new sanctions against Russia
The European Union is preparing to discuss a new package of sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, if it does not stop the invasion of Ukraine. There is also talk of measures against the energy sector, but not all EU countries think the same way.
Draghi in telephone conversation with German Chancellor Scholz on sanctions, aid and energy
The Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a telephone conversation with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany tonight, Olaf Scholz, focused on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, on the European response in humanitarian and sanctioning terms and on the energy consequences of the current crisis. The two leaders agreed to keep in close contact in the coming days also in view of the informal summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Palazzo Chigi makes it known.
Minister Cingolani on gas: “For half the year, 50% of Russian imports replaced”
“We are working to reduce this dependence: for about half the year 50% of the gas that we import from Russia will be replaced by other sources “. This was stated by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, interviewed on Tg1 last night. The minister recalled that “Europe imports 45-46% of gas from Russia. To reduce dependence”, he stressed, “we need first of all to differentiate the countries that export from us; then to increase the others. energy sources, renewables, biogas and hydrogen and obviously save energy by improving the efficiency of all our systems “
What are the conditions for Russia to end the war in Ukraine
There are at least three requests made by Russia to Ukraine to end the war, as also emerges from the third round of negotiations underway between the two countries. And that is the recognition of the independence of the separatist republics of Luhansk And Donetsk and of Crimea as a Russian territory, no accession to the Born by Ukraine and the appointment of a prime minister chosen by the Russian government, pro-Russian Boyko is rumored, leaving Zelensky as pro forma president. The Kremlin in Kiev: “If you accept our terms, the war ends in an instant”
Zelensky’s new video: “I’m staying in Kiev, I’m not afraid of anyone”
New video of the Ukrainian president Zelensky at the end of the twelfth day of the war against Russia, which confirms that he remained in Kiev: “I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone. What it takes to win this war “.
Putin’s black list: there is also Italy is among the countries hostile to Russia
The Russian government has approved a black list in which there are all the countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow because of the war in Ukraine. There are the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and many others. Obviously there is also Italy.
What was decided in the third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations
From today at 8 a.m. ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors: the announcement of Moscow
Russia has announced a ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine from 9 this morning (8 in Italy) for the evacuation of civilians from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv And Mariupol. This is what was announced immediately after the end of the third round of negotiations held yesterday.
The twelfth day of war between Russia and Ukraine has ended. A ceasefire is expected in the next few hours to allow humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv And Mariupol. This was announced by Moscow shortly after the conclusion of the third round of negotiations that took place yesterday on the border between Poland and Belarus. “There are small positive developments in improving logistics for humanitarian corridors,” Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak announced on Twitter. But the conflict has not yet been resolved. This is why it has already been announced that in the next few days there will be a fourth round of talks, but details have not yet been disclosed.
Meanwhile, Thursday in Turkey the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine will meet. Biden hears Macron, Scholz And Johnson. The US president and allies discussed the need to “continue to raise costs” for Moscow and the protection of civilians which “must have the highest priority”.
I also continue bombing: at least 13 people died in an affected bakery west of Kiev. According to a video from the Cnn, Russian tanks are taking up positions in a densely populated area just west of the Ukrainian capital. At least 13 people died in the bombing of a bakery west of Kiev