Live war Russia Ukraine, latest news today 8 March

Today’s news about the war in Ukraine, the thirteenth day of conflict in real time. Sumy bombed during the night, including children among the victims. From 8 ceasefire and humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. The third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations was not conclusive. Although, said the chief negotiator of Kiev, Mykhailo Podolyak, “there are small positive developments in the improvement of the logistics for the humanitarian corridors”.

The fourth round will take place in the next few days, while a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two sides is scheduled for Thursday in Turkey. Biden-Macron-Scholz-Johnson phone call: “We will increase costs on Russia”

Moscow has released a list of countries considered hostile to Russia, including the EU countries, but also the US, UK and Canada. Meanwhile, the bombing of Ukrainian cities continues: two air strikes hit the oil deposits in Zytomyr and Cernjachov, still against Melitopol. According to a geolocated video of the CnnHowever, Russian tanks are taking up positions in a densely populated area just west of Kiev.

