LIVE: With Messi as ‘9’, Argentina is beating Venezuela in La Bombonera

Argentina beats Venezuela 1-0 in an inconsequential match for the penultimate round of the Conmebol tie, where Albiceleste has already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Vinotinto is eliminated.

In La Bombonera, Messi plays what will surely be his last official match in Argentina before the World Cup. The PSG star is in another position, false 9, accompanied by Joaquín Correa as pointer on the left and Nico González on the right side.

At 34 years old, ‘la Pulga’ received the affection of Argentine fans who are amazed at a team that won the Copa América last year against Brazil at the Maracana, which has gone 29 games without losing and has already got its ticket to the this year’s World Cup.

In the 35th minute, Messi started the play, the ball was blocked by the defense, but Rodrigo de Paul received it, who with a lot of space on the side of the area, put the low pass into the small area and Nico González appeared there to score at will.

STARTING LINEUPS:

ARGENTINA: Armani, Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Messi, Joaquín Correa and Nico González.

VENEZUELA: Fariñez, Rosales, Chancellor, Ferraresi, Makoun, Yangel Herrera, José Martínez, Cásseres, Miguel Navarro, Josef Martínez and Rondón.