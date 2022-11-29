LIVE – World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo assures that he has scored

8:31

Portugal has qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup but another debate rages: is Cristiano Ronaldo the author of the first goal against Uruguay (2-0) on Monday? On a center addressed by Bruno Fernandes from the left, the Portuguese striker rose very high in the air to try to graze the ball before it ended at the bottom of the opposing goal. First attributed to Ronaldo, the goal was finally granted to Bruno Fernandes by Fifa at the end of the meeting. But in private, the fivefold Golden Ball assures that he did indeed touch the ball with the end of his hair.

This was revealed by Alexi Lalas, a former American player now a consultant for the Fox Soccer channel during the World Cup. “The information is that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t score despite his claims that he touched the ball, the former USA captain said. I was with Piers Morgan and he said Cristiano had him texted from the locker room saying he believed the ball had hit his head. So, uh, who knows.”

Piers Morgan, English journalist, is the new great confidant of Ronaldo who gave him a violent interview against Manchester United, just before the World Cup, resulting in the termination of his contract with the English club.