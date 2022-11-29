LIVE – World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo assures that he has scored
Portugal has qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup but another debate rages: is Cristiano Ronaldo the author of the first goal against Uruguay (2-0) on Monday? On a center addressed by Bruno Fernandes from the left, the Portuguese striker rose very high in the air to try to graze the ball before it ended at the bottom of the opposing goal. First attributed to Ronaldo, the goal was finally granted to Bruno Fernandes by Fifa at the end of the meeting. But in private, the fivefold Golden Ball assures that he did indeed touch the ball with the end of his hair.
This was revealed by Alexi Lalas, a former American player now a consultant for the Fox Soccer channel during the World Cup. “The information is that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t score despite his claims that he touched the ball, the former USA captain said. I was with Piers Morgan and he said Cristiano had him texted from the locker room saying he believed the ball had hit his head. So, uh, who knows.”
Piers Morgan, English journalist, is the new great confidant of Ronaldo who gave him a violent interview against Manchester United, just before the World Cup, resulting in the termination of his contract with the English club.
The Cameroonian Fed supports Rigobert Song in his conflict with André Onana
Via a press release published on Monday evening, Fecafoot supports the coach of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song, after the astonishing suspension of Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana for “disciplinary reasons”. The Fed “renews its unwavering support” to the technician, and ensures that it wants to “create a peaceful atmosphere” around the group.
Brazil second qualified for the 8th
After France, Brazil is the second team to win its ticket to the next round. The Seleçao, deprived of Neymar, beat Switzerland 1-0 on a very nice goal from Casemiro.
Benzema can return… legally
While the Spanish media are mounting pressure on Benzema’s speed of recovery, it should be noted that the Ballon d’Or, since he is still officially on the list, could legally return to play a World Cup match in Qatar. This is only a confirmation of the settlement, since Karim Benzema still appears on the match sheets. All the power of such a decision would obviously belong to the FFF and coach Didier Deschamps.
Over 700 prisoners freed in Iran after Wales win
“Following a special order from the head of the Judiciary after the victory of the national football team (…) against that of Wales (2-0), 709 prisoners were released from different prisons in the country “, specifies the agency of the Judicial Authority Mizan Online.
Among them are “some people arrested during the recent events”, she added without giving further details. By “events,” the agency is referring to protests sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died after she was arrested by vice police for allegedly breaking the dress code. strict of the Islamic Republic.
Xavi slams ‘unfair criticism’ directed at Qatar
Barca coach Xaviwhich was also that of Al Sadd (Doha) in Qatar, in the not so distant past, went against the general criticism which castigates the ecological aberration which constitutes the attribution of the World Cup to a country considered backward in terms of human rights. The former emblematic midfielder of Barça believes on the contrary that this World Cup is “a chance for Arab culture” and that he will leave a “very positive” legacy, assuring that it will allow people to understand “what is really the Qatar”.
Roberto Martinez assumes the “tensions” in the Belgian locker room
In an interview with RTBF the day after Belgium’s defeat (2-0) against Morocco, coach Roberto Martinez said he “saw a fear of losing on the faces of his players”. After the game, Jan Vertonghen responded scathingly to Kevin de Bruyne who felt before the match that the Red Devils did not have the level to win the World Cup. “Yes, there are tensions in the group, acknowledged Martinez. It’s natural. The players have been playing together for a very long time. It’s like in a family. If you don’t have tension or disagreement in a family, it’s because you have no emotions. It’s the first time we’ve been in this kind of situation. We’ve never lost by two goals in the World Cup. We know that “We can do it. We hoped to qualify in the second game, but that’s the reality. We still have an opportunity to pass.
Cameroon: a sporting disagreement with Song at the origin of the departure of Onana
According to several sources close to the Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana, his departure from the selection is not directly linked to a disciplinary sanction. It’s more of a “sporting” disagreement. His coach Rigobert Song would not have appreciated the style of play and especially the risks taken, in his positioning and in the game on foot, by Onana during the first match against Switzerland and this created some tensions between the goalkeeper and the coach. . The latter having made the decision to leave Onana on the bench for the match against Serbia, the goalkeeper felt that it was better to stop the adventure so as not to create more internal turmoil. However, it remains a hasty and surprising start, in the middle of the World Cup. Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroonian federation, and very close to Onana, tried to intervene to smooth things over. But the goalkeeper believes that trust is broken with his coach and that it was better to leave.
The Belgian press disappointed after the defeat against Morocco
In the aftermath of Belgium’s defeat against Morocco (2-0) on Sunday in the World Cup, the Belgian press is not kind to its Red Devils. The violence that occurred after the match with Moroccan fans in Brussels and in several cities of the country also occupies an important place in the newspapers.
“Sadness and shame.” In two words, the Belgian daily Le Soir summed up the feeling of an entire country.
Onana, the Cameroon goalkeeper, dismissed for disciplinary reasons before the match against Serbia
Cameroon’s goalkeeper, André Onana, was “dismissed” from the group before the match against Serbia at the 2022 World Cup on Monday, AFP learned from a source at the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot). It would be a disciplinary sanction, without specifying the reason or the duration of this sidelining.
Defeated by Switzerland (0-1) in the first match of the World Cup, the Indomitable Lions must absolutely relaunch this Monday.
The Argentinian goalkeeper exchanged with a shrink after the defeat against Saudi Arabia
Asked after the victory against Mexico (2-0), Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper of Argentina, returned to the defeat suffered against Saudi Arabia (2-1) in the World Cup. The goalkeeper revealed that he consulted a psychologist to talk about his performance and the weight on the Albiceleste’s shoulders.
“I suffered a lot,” said the 30-year-old doorman. “I spoke with a psychologist because they shot me twice and I conceded two goals, added the player who plays for a club with Aston Villa. I have 45 million Argentines behind me and I should have given more.”
Who is Niclas Füllkrug, Germany’s hero against Spain?
Author of the goal of the equalizer in the last seconds Sunday evening against Spain (1-1), Niclas Füllkrug has become the new hero of the German selection by keeping alive the hopes of the Mannschaft during the World Cup. Unknown or almost unknown to the general public, with just three caps in the selection on the clock, the Werder player, a real number nine and nicknamed “the Hole” for his teeth, took advantage of the packages to find his place in the group of Hansi flick.
Kramaric’s scathing response to Canada coach after Croatia victory
Author of a double in the victory of Croatia (4-1) Sunday against Canada in the World Cup, Andrej Kramaric greeted the coach of the Canucks in his own way after the game.
“I want to thank the Canada coach for this motivation,” said the striker after the match. “He could have chosen better words. He could have phrased them a bit differently. In the end, Croatia showed who fucked who.”
How will the teams be separated at the end of the group stage?
The group stage of the 2022 World Cup is nearing its end, with most teams having already played two games in Qatar. The opportunity to take stock of the rules of the competition, to understand how the nations will be decided if they find themselves tied at the end of this phase of the competition.
Five criteria will be taken into account:
-General goal difference
-Higher number of goals scored
-Direct confrontations
-Fair play
-Fifa ranking
Optimism grows in Brazil for Neymar and his ankle
Hit in the ankle against Serbia, Neymar sees his condition evolve positively, to the point that he could be back on his feet sooner than expected, says UOL Esporte, even if the objective remains to recover him for the eighth of the World Cup. Brazil will have a first opportunity to qualify at this stage of the competition against Switzerland on Monday (5 p.m.), but they will not be able to count on the PSG player, forfeited.
The program for this Monday, November 28
Four meetings are on the program this Monday, with in particular the beautiful poster between Brazil and Switzerland in group G.
The program for November 28 (French time)
11 a.m.: Cameroon – Serbia (group G)
2 p.m.: South Korea – Ghana (group H)
5 p.m.: Brazil – Switzerland (group G)
8 p.m.: Portugal – Uruguay (group H)
