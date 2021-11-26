LIVE World Cup qualification playoff draw at 5pm: Italy’s opponents | First page

The big day has arrived. This afternoon at 17 Italy will know their opponents to win a place at 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the draw for the World Cup qualifiers playoffs from Zurich, Switzerland. The Azzurri from Mancini they finished their qualifying round in second place behind Switzerland and will have to go through the play-offs to be played in March 2022, to determine the last three European teams qualified.

THE RULES – Ten teams, or the winners of the 10 qualifying groups, are already in Qatar 2022, while the three missing come from the playoffs, in which 12 teams participate: the 10 runners-up in the 10 qualifying groups, including Italy, and the 2 best of the last Nations League that did not close the qualifying rounds in first or second place, namely Austria and the Czech Republic. Three distinct qualifying paths for the World Cup will be created, with semi-final and dry final; these 12 teams are divided into two urns: seeded and unseeded, with the six seeded being the six best runners-up in the World Cup qualifying rounds, decided by points scored in their own group and other subsequent criteria, such as goal difference and goals scored. The teams from the two pots are paired to create a dry semi-final: the seeded teams will play this play-off semi-final at home. The first step of the draw is to place the six seeded in the semifinals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. After that the non-seeded teams will be awarded: the first team drawn from the second pot will occupy the team position away in the semifinal 1.

THE TEAMS –

Portugal (seeded)

Scotland (seeded)

ITALY (seeded)

Russia (seeded)

Sweden (seeded)

Wales (seeded)

Turkey (unseeded)

Poland (unseeded)

North Macedonia (unseeded)

Ukraine (unseeded)

Austria (unseeded)

Czech Republic (unseeded)

THE FINALS – Three semifinal routes are therefore created

The semifinals 1 and 2 in path A

The semifinals 3 and 4 in path B

The semifinals 5 and 6 in path C

The winner of semifinal 1 will challenge the winner of semifinal 2 in the final, just as the winner of semifinal 3 will challenge the winner of semifinal 4 in the final, and the same with 5 with 6. To determine who will play at home, an additional draw will be made for each course: the three winners of the dry final will go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The ban on clashes between some teams will mean, for example, that Ukraine and Russia will not be able to be coupled by drawing lots “.

DATES –

Play-off semi-finals: Thursday 24 March 2022

Play-off finals: Tuesday 29 March 2022

THE DRAW –