Live Young Boys – Atalanta: 1-1 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Wankdorf

City: Bern

Capacity: – spectators20:24

Atalanta returns to the Champions League to face Young Boys, in a fundamental match for the Goddess to pass the round: a victory would allow Gasperini’s team to be able to play against Villarreal on the last day.20:24

Five points for the team from Bergamo, three for the Swiss who are practically out of the race to go through but with a success they could grab third place.20:27

The formations of the match are official: YOUNG BOYS who line up with the 4-3-3, Faivre – Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Garcia – Aebischer, Martins Pereira, Rieder – Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu.20:30

Available to YOUNG BOYS: Zbinden, maceiras, Lefort, Lustenberger, Spielmann, Sierro, Sulejmani, Jankewitz, Maier, Kanga, Mambimbi, Touré.20:46

The formation of ATALANTA: 3-4-2-1 for the Goddess, Musso – Toloi, Palomino, Demiral – Zappacosta, de Roon, Freuler, Mahele – Malinovskyi, Pasalic – Zapata.20:33

Available to ATALANTA: Rossi, Sportiello, Pezzell, Djimsiti, Scalvini, Koopmeiners, Pessina, Miranchuk, Muriel, Ilicic, Piccoli.20:34

Young Boys in emergency, many absences for the hosts: 4-3-3 with Elia, Siebatcheu, and Ngamaleu forward, the star Fassnacht is missing.20:47

Gasperini opts for the pair Freuler – De Roon in midfield, Zappacosta and Maehle on the flanks, forward Zapata supported by Malinovskyi and Pasalic.20:49

After winning their first three games against Italian opponents in European competitions – all in the Europa League between 2012 and 2014 – Young Boys have lost five of their last six matches against Italian opponents (1V), including all of their last three.20:51

Referee Daniel Siebert directs the match.20:52

1 ‘ START YOUNG BOYS – ATALANTA! First balloon for the Goddess.21:00

1 ‘ Zappacosta immediately crosses, Zapata anticipated by Garcia at the near post.21:00

2′ Young Boys answered, Garcia’s cross with Musso attentive in high grip.21:02

3 ‘ Hard foul by Garcia on Zappacosta, punishment from the right for Atalanta.21:03

4 ‘ Malinovskiy in the center, defense of the Young Boys who takes refuge in the corner.21:04

5 ‘ PALOMINO! Corner by Malinovskiy, touch by the defender after Demiral’s tower: ball in out.21:04

6 ‘ Musso’s exit in advance of Hefti, after the full-back had entered centrally.21:06

7 ‘ A lot of ball possession by Young Boys, Atalanta that raises the pressure.21:07

8 ‘ Another foul on Zappacosta, in this case Rieder is the author of the irregular intervention.21:08

10 ‘ GOAL! Young Boys – ATALANTA 0-1! Network of Duván Esteban Zapata. Low cross from Freuler, left stop of the striker who, on the fly, beats Faivre with a right turn. What a goal for the Colombian! Look at the player’s profile Duván Zapata21:11

11 ‘ Atalanta who unlocks the result at the first real lunge, a nice entry by Freuler but a great technical gesture by Zapata who stops in the center of the area and cold with a nice turn Faivre.21:12

13 ‘ Call back to Demiral for a detention on Siebatcheu, a very physical point of the Swiss.21:13

14 ‘ Malinovskiy tries a touch to follow to escape on the wing, Lauper manages to close him out.21:14

15 ‘ Cross from Garcia’s trocar for Elia, against cross in the center of the winger swept away from Demiral.21:15

16 ‘ Elia stopped offside, still very high on the right wing.21:16

17 ‘ YOUNG BOYS OPPORTUNITY! Rieder insertion, unloading on Siebatcheu who touches for Aebischer: first intention conclusion from the edge, ball just wide.21:17

18 ‘ Great stop following by Zappacosta who enters the area, closing of Lauper.21:18

19 ‘ MALINOVSKIY! Left from the edge of the attacking midfielder, deviation for a corner.21:19

20 ‘ WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR PALOMINO! Malinovskiy’s corner, header on the defender’s far post that ends just a little high!21:20

22 ‘ WARNED Ulisses Garcia. Sbracciata of the defender on Malinovsxkiy, for the referee is intervention from yellow. 21:22

23 ‘ Physical match but not bad, three points that weigh a lot for the two teams.21:24

24 ‘ Aebischer’s cross that gets lost on the bottom: Young Boys’ midfielders who fit very much into the spaces behind the high defense of Atalanta.21:25

25 ‘ Elia looks for the bottom, Maehle closes it in a corner: reaction of the Swiss after the goal conceded.21:25

26 ‘ MAlinovskiy opens for Maehle, the ball is too deep and is lost in the out.21:27

28 ‘ Contact between Ngamaleu and Zappacosta in the Atalanta area, Siebert is close and says he can continue playing.21:29

29 ‘ Good moment of the Young Boys, very proactive Swiss making good use of the flanks.21:29

30 ‘ Hefti takes advantage of the space left by Elia and finds the bottom, Palomino in the corner.21:30

31 ‘ Ngamaleu crosses from the right to the center, the ball ends at the bottom.21:31

32 ‘ PASALIC! The attacking midfielder in the area moves the ball to the left and kicks around, high ball over the crossbar.21:32

34 ‘ Malinovskiy catches Pasalic in the area, Lauper catches man and ball: Siebert also in this case says he can continue.21:33

35 ‘ Good ball possession by Atalanta, de Roon stretched out by Elia in pressing.21:35

37 ‘ Blow to Malinovskiy who remains on the ground: the playmaker stands up, indicating the previous intervention by Lauper to the referee.21:36

38 ‘ Great physicality of Siebatcheu who wins the duel with Demiral but misses the easy opening for Elia.21:39

39 ‘ GOAL! YOUNG BOYS – Atalanta 1-1! Jordan Siebatcheu network. Corner for the Swiss, Aebischer’s strong ball at the near post, header from the striker hitting the crossbar, the post and slipping into the net. 21:40

40 ‘ After the check with the VAR, Siebert validates the draw: Swiss who find the 1-1 goal from a set ball.21:41

42 ‘ Young Boys who, on the wings of enthusiasm, continue to push: Elia stopped by Maehle with a touch of his hand, punishment for the Swiss.21:41