lived between parties, forbidden love and scandals for the Crown – Revista Para Ti

The princess was a fundamental support of the Queen, since they were very united and great confidants. However, she caused him several “headaches” due to her rebellious character, difficult to pigeonhole into royal protocol.

The Queen isabel II She is, so far, the second longest-living monarch in history and in her 70 years on the throne she always had the great support of her family, mainly her sister, Daisy flower. Both were very close and great confidants, until she died in 2002.

The parents of both George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (Duke and Duke of York) welcomed their first daughter, Isabelin 1926. Four years later he was born Daisy flower. At that time, neither of them was a princess since her father was not the heir to the throne but her brother, Edward VIII.

This changed when Edward VIII assumed the throne was in love with Wallis Simpson, a divorced American, something totally prohibited by the Crown: at that time and they were forbidden to marry. Consequently, after a year he abdicated and his place was taken by the second in line of succession, George VI, so Isabel became future queen of the United Kingdom Y Margaret, princess.

Margarita’s rebellion and love for her sister, Isabel

The princess margaret He was always a controversial member within the british crown for his rebellion and characterMany even indicate that she was more outgoing than her sister. she was a heavy smoker and was known for her constant elitist parties full of alcohol and dancing.

Although he felt great love for his sister, they had difficult momentsmainly in the mid-1950s. Daisy flower had an affair with the colonel Peter Townsend, an divorced man, with two children and 16 years older that she, something caused a big scandal in society.

Renowned actress Vanessa Kirby played the princess in her younger years in The Crown. Photo: IG

The consecrated Helena Bonham Carter was the one who played the role of the queen’s sister in her mature years. Photo: IG

Townsend you proposed marriage and although his sister (already queen) approved the marriage, the Church and the British cabinet opposed roundly. back then was 25 years old and realizing all the problems it could cause Isabel II (and herself) released a statement announcing the end of the relationship.

The last years of Princess Margaret

Daisy flower got married with Antony Armstrong-JonesEarl of Snowdon, in 1960 with whom he had two children, David and Sarah. love came to an end 1978 along with a divorce, the first of a high-ranking member of the British royal family from Princess Victoria Melita from Edinburgh in 1901.

The last years of the princess were difficult due to health issues, as she suffered from various illnesses. As she has been a smoker since she was 15 years old, she 1985 had his left lung removed and although he quit smokingHe turned to drinking alcohol excessively.

In addition, she had to be hospitalized for pneumonia, suffered a stroke at her vacation home in Mustique, had a severe fall that affected her mobility to walk, and a stroke had left her with partial vision and paralysis on the left side. She died on February 9, 2002 at 71 years old, at King Edward VII Hospital in London.

The last times he was seen in public before he died was in 2001 to celebrate the 101 years of his mother, Isabel, who He passed away a month after her. Today the Queen isabel II He remembers her on social networks, where his team has shared several photos of the Princess on many occasions.