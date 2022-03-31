Liver and cholesterol: these vitamins are great

Thanks to the vitamins and antioxidants present in a single solution, our liver will benefit by lowering cholesterol. Let’s see how.

The temperature heats are approaching and it is important to stay light and then take on foods not excessively heavy which can weigh down the liver, accumulating cholesterol And fat.

The health of the liver it is very important for the proper functioning of ours body. Often the pathologies related to liver I’m “silent “ and you do not immediately notice that you are suffering from a disease.

We have to lead a just regime food which will be conducive to good health of the liverpaying attention to fat And cholesterol lurking.

Your allies for liver health

L’olive oil it is invaluable to the health of the liver. Fights the bad cholesterol thanks to the presence ofoleic acid.

The lemon and the C vitamin contained in it are precious for the liver. The fruit is an ally against diseases but also has a great action purifying And diuretic.

THE artichokes are allies for the health of the liver. Their countless priorities serve as purifying for the liver itself by reducing levels of cholesterol harmful in the blood. The artichokes possess the antioxidant molecules important against the free radicals, in addition to vitamin B9.

So here is an easy and simple recipe that will be good for our palate but above all for the liver, using the fantastic trio artichokes-oil-lemon.

THE artichokes must be cleaned by eliminating the most rigid parts both in the stem than in leaves. Also remove the internal fluffcut them in half and put them in water And lemon.

When they are not cooked, artichokes have more properties. Then cut the artichokes thinly sliced ​​as they will be consumed raw. Apart from preparing one sauce based on lemon juice And oil.

After having cut them thin, arrange them on a plate together with thin slices of swordfish carpaccio. To flavor, place a few flakes of parmesan. Season with the sauce previously prepared based on oil And lemon.

>>> SOURCE