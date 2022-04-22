Liver cancer, great discovery in the world of science

Disease that has a very high mortality rate, regardless of age. It would, therefore, be a great turning point for all of us

Science and medicine are making great strides to defeat a disease that, over the years, has caused many victims. It is, in fact, an evil that has a very high mortality on those affected.

The important discoveries concern both the therapeutic way to deal with it, and the arrival of a real vaccine. Let’s start with the treatments. Some studies of the University of Trieste would have revealed chand 5-azacitidine could have absolutely decisive effects. The study was published in the authoritative journal Cancers.

It is a drug authorized for the treatment of some blood diseases and being studied against some solid tumors, such as hepatocellular carcinoma: a primary liver tumor with little chance of cure and high mortality. Hepatocarcinoma is at 2 / o place among the causes of death related to cancer and is characterized by a low net survival rate 5 years from diagnosis, of the order of about 20%.

To date, there is no pharmacological treatment that is sufficiently effective to combat advanced liver cancer. For this reason, the scientific community is looking for new therapeutic strategies. 5-azacitidine or its derivatives, in the future, could be one of them and offer new hope to patients.

There is also a vaccine

Excellent news as far as care is concerned, the one that comes from Trieste. But there is another even more important one that comes instead from the South. As evidence of how good health care and research can obtain important results throughout the Peninsula.

It was October 2018 when the first patient with Hepavac was vaccinated at Pascale di Napoli. The first vaccine currently being tested against liver cancer. Discovered by an international team of researchers. And today comes the first encouraging results published in the American Association for Cancer Research’s Clinical Cancer Research journal.

The ultimate goal of Hepavac is to induce an immune response in patients to liver cancer to contain the development and progression of the disease, which then means delay in the reappearance of the tumor or, at best, the absence of the reappearance of the tumor.

80 patients enrolled and, after evaluation screening, vaccinated 20. The results demonstrated the total “safety” of the vaccine with low-grade adverse effects with rapid resolution. And, according to the initial findings, the side effects would be minimal.

Liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer mortality in the world. It would, therefore, be a great turning point for all of us.