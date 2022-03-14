Liver, how to free it with a simple natural exercise

The liver is the main filtering system in the human body, converting toxins into waste products.

The best way to fight liver disease is to avoid them if possible.

Many products for the dliver isintoxication they are also sold as purifiers for weight loss. However, there are no clinical data to support the effectiveness of these cleanings.

On the other hand, there are some exercises that can help keep the liver healthy.

Liver

The liver, the second largest organ (after the skin), weighs 1,500 grams, and some heavy responsibilities are delegated to it.

To keep the liver healthy you need to have the right weightThis is because if you are obese or even slightly overweight, you are likely to have a fat liver which can lead to fatty liver or fatty liver, one of the fastest growing forms of liver disease.

Weight loss can play an important role in helping to reduce liver fat. But ultimately, the best thing you can do to keep your liver healthy is to treat it right.

Although most people are aware that excessive alcohol use can cause liver damage, this is far from the only way the liver is damaged. When the liver gets damaged or compromised, it cannot perform its job detoxify the body as well.

Avoid frequent excessive consumption of food and alcohol, maintain a healthy diet and exercise regimen, and get screened if you have liver disease risk factors.

Exercises to clear the liver

According to the advice of an osteopath, there are some exercises that performed periodically can help clear the liver.

In the first exercise it is necessary to place the hands on the clavicle and lengthen the anterior lodge (The lengthening of this district produces a stretching of the bands of the vagus nerve and of the Glisson’s capsule).

The second exercise it consists in cradling the hands under the side and pushing up when exhaling. This work produces a pump effect on the hepatic district causing greater relaxation of the inner fascias.

In the third exercise proceed with the lengthening of the lateral bands by placing the arm bent behind the head and leaning slightly on the opposite side.

The lengthening of the lateral bands produces an improvement of the rib band where the liver is contained.

Also when exercising consistently, it helps burn triglycerides for warming up and can also reduce liver fat.