Liverpool also tries

With the arrival of Vlahovic, the Juventus club has no intention of spending too much on the renewal of Joya. The Reds test the waters

The CEO said so Maurizio Arrivabene: in February there will be the decisive summit between the Juventus And Paulo Dybala to understand Joya’s Juventus future. At the present time it seems very difficult to reach an agreement for the renewal of the contract. The amount spent on Vlahovicbetween card and salary, prevent the Turin club from budgeting another particularly expensive salary.

The December offer, which the Argentine already didn’t like, will be re-proposed downwards. Easy to imagine that Joya and her entourage will disagree with the club’s ideas. Equally easy to imagine that Dybala is considering other solutions. In addition to Inter, with Marotta’s well-known interest in him, there is the Liverpool poll, a destination that would be pleasing to the player. The Premier hypothesis would still be a high-level opportunity for the Argentine who could get a signing up to his expectations, also because it is no mystery that Guardiola also likes him for his Manchester City.