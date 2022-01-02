Liverpool and Chelsea slow each other down: Kovacic and Pulisic respond to Salah and Mané. Smiles the City | First page

Two teams in difficulty and in emergency, Chelsea and Liverpool, they slow each other down in the race for the title. THE Reds without Alisson, Robertson and Thiago, i Blues without the two external owners, Chilwell and James and with the Lukaku grit, continue their negative moments and let it slip away the City, on a lonely flight to the title. The guests go on for two goals, with Mané And Salah. The hosts take them back with a pearl of Kovacic and a goal of Pulisic.

FIRST HALF – At Stamford Bridge the first half is beautiful and he starts strong with one chance on each side: Salah and Pulisic are stopped by Mendy and Kelleher. At 9 ‘it is Liverpool who unlocked it: Chalobah clears a fairly simple postponement and falls to the ground delivering the ball to Mané’s feet and freeing him the way to the goal. The Senegalese overcomes Mendy and scores with a half-empty goal. At 26 ‘the Reds double with a great goal from Salah, which in England they would define stunning (to be left open-mouthed). The ex of the match receives a throw from Alexander-Arnold in the area, strikes Marcos Alonso, throws him off balance, overtakes him and beats Mendy, on his post. Then little or nothing happens until the 42nd minute, when Chelsea unexpectedly reopens the game. If Salah’s goal was stunning Kovacic’s is the most classic of screamer (to scream): the Croatian ex Inter, positioned at the edge of the Liverpool area on a corner kick, sees a bell coming up that slams into the door with rare delicacy: a step back and, practically from a standstill, an external neck on the fly that ends under the intersection. In the recovery, Chelsea equalized it with a Pulisic counterattack taken by Kanté. Before the end of the first half the Blues even touched the advantage with Mount. It goes to rest at 2-2.

SECOND HALF – The second half begins with an equally high pace and many opportunities. It is always Liverpool starting better and engaging Mendy, forced to a miracle on a Salah lob and a great response on a Mané shot. The third save of the second half is instead of Kelleher, on a safe but central shot of Pulisic. Then Chelsea manages to take control of the game, but at the cost of lowering the pace. The 90 ‘arrives without major opportunities. It ends 2-2, celebrates the City that escapes to +10 on Chelsea and +11 on Liverpool (which, however, has one game less).