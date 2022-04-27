Liverpool and Villarreal confirm their line-ups at Anfield for the Champions League semi-final first leg

2022-04-27

11:50AM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and the surprising Villarreal.

————————————————– ———————

The Villarreal visit this wednesday Liverpool in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League (1:00 pm) to try to definitively leave behind the night that touched the final of the continental tournament.

Sixteen years later, the Villarreal returns to a semi-final Championsthe second in its history, wanting to forget the first and make history.

Three decades ago, the ‘Yellow Submarine’ touched on glory when, after losing 1-0 to Arsenal in the first leg, Juan Román Riquelme had the opportunity to level the tie.

See: Real Madrid comes out alive against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and will seek the pass to the final at the Bernabéu

With 0-0 on the scoreboard at the Madrigal stadium, the Argentine missed a penalty five minutes from the end that would have allowed the ‘Submarino’ to continue dreaming of the final.

Then under the command of Manuel Pellegrini, the Villarreal has a new opportunity at the hand of Unai Emery, a Europa League specialist, who is still missing the Orejona.

“This is a Villarreal improved in all respects to that Villarreal. We arrived at this semifinal improved in everything”, warned the president of the Castellón club, Francisco Roig, in an interview with AS.

No ‘wow factor’

Executioner of Juve in the round of 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals with a goal over the bell by Samu Chukwueze, the Villarreal aspires to continue that positive streak against the English.

“The surprise factor decreases,” Emery admitted on Tuesday, for which some statements from his network counterpart Jurgen Kloop “come with great intelligence that they know the team, that they respect you and they know that we are here because we have made two great qualifiers against two great teams.”