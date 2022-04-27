Liverpool and Villarreal confirm their line-ups at Anfield for the Champions League semi-final first leg
2022-04-27
11:53 AM: Klopp’s Liverpool also announces its starting lineup: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson, FAbinho, Henderson, Thiago, Luis Díaz, Salah and Mané.
11:51 AM: Villarreal confirms its 11 starters against Liverpool: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán, Capoue, Coquelin, Parejo, Chukwueze, Lo Celso and Danjuma.
11:50AM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and the surprising Villarreal.
The Villarreal visit this wednesday Liverpool in the first leg of the semifinals of the Champions League (1:00 pm) to try to definitively leave behind the night that touched the final of the continental tournament.
Sixteen years later, the Villarreal returns to a semi-final Championsthe second in its history, wanting to forget the first and make history.
Three decades ago, the ‘Yellow Submarine’ touched on glory when, after losing 1-0 to Arsenal in the first leg, Juan Román Riquelme had the opportunity to level the tie.
With 0-0 on the scoreboard at the Madrigal stadium, the Argentine missed a penalty five minutes from the end that would have allowed the ‘Submarino’ to continue dreaming of the final.
Then under the command of Manuel Pellegrini, the Villarreal has a new opportunity at the hand of Unai Emery, a Europa League specialist, who is still missing the Orejona.
“This is a Villarreal improved in all respects to that Villarreal. We arrived at this semifinal improved in everything”, warned the president of the Castellón club, Francisco Roig, in an interview with AS.
No ‘wow factor’
Executioner of Juve in the round of 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals with a goal over the bell by Samu Chukwueze, the Villarreal aspires to continue that positive streak against the English.
“The surprise factor decreases,” Emery admitted on Tuesday, for which some statements from his network counterpart Jurgen Kloop “come with great intelligence that they know the team, that they respect you and they know that we are here because we have made two great qualifiers against two great teams.”
The ‘Yellow Submarine’ goes to Anfield with some absences.
“Pino is going to be short, she had an elongation that was dragging. Gerard is progressing well, he is working in the field, but for tomorrow it will be early so that he can be fit and (Francis) Coquelin has worked normally, ”he explained. Emery.
Coquelin had been dragging some discomfort that led Emery to leave him out in the last two games against Getafe and Valencia.
The Villarreal remeasured with a Liverpool who already eliminated him in the semifinals of the Europa League in 2016 under the orders of the same Jurgen Kloopwhich once again welcomes the Spanish at Anfield.
‘Very difficult opponent’
“We are going to play against a very difficult rival, they have shown it in this Champions League, we are going to have to fight”, he warned Kloop this Tuesday at the press conference prior to the meeting, insisting that “we have a lot of respect for Villarreal Y Emery”.
The English team arrives at the match in their best form and as the only team with a chance of completing the league-Champions-Cup triplet, after having already won the Carabao Cup.
Second in the English championship, one point behind leader Manchester City, which is contesting the other Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, Liverpool also eliminated the ‘Citizens’ in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Now the team Kloop He seeks to gain a place in another final to try to repeat his success of 2019 when he last raised the ‘Orejona’.
The English team will try to assert the great offensive power of its attacking men, three of whom are among the top five scorers in the English championship, a ranking led by Egyptian Mohamed Salah with 22 goals.
The striker of Liverpool He is also the fourth best scorer in the Champions with eight goals, a real warning for Villarreal, which is not going to stop dreaming of the feat.
Likely teams:
Liverpool: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson – Keita, Fabinho, Thiago – Salah, Jota, Mané. Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER)
Villarreal: Rulli – Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán – Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin – Lo Celso, Alcacer, Danjuma. Coach: Unai Emery.
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)