Liverpool and Wolves wanted him and Hirving Lozano has already finely decided where he will play

Hirving Lozano made a decision about where he wants to play in the summer

May 08, 2022 8:40 p.m.

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano finally made up his mind after offers came in from Liverpool and Wolverhampton to recruit him to the Premier League.

Hirving Lozano did not have his best season with Napoli, this due to the series of injuries that accompanied him throughout the season, now Chucky would see the best for his performance prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

According to TV Azteca Deportes, Hirving’s father, Jesús Lozano, would have granted an interview in which he certifies that the Mexican striker would remain one more season in the Napoli team and then decide his fate after the World Cup.

Will Hirving Lozano reach the Premier League?

After the offer from Liverpool and Wolverhampton for the services of Hirving Lozano, there is no doubt that Chucky’s fate could well be in the English league, although the Mexican striker also likes Spanish football very much.

