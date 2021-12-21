Liverpool blocked by Tottenham, Conte shows how it’s done: Inter, take notes

Yesterday afternoon’s match between Spurs and Reds ends 2-2: the former Nerazzurri coach stops Klopp’s battleship

Antonio Conte’s hand is there and it shows: the former Inter coach, just over a month after taking office on the Tottenham bench, despite the many difficulties, has revitalized Harry Kane and his teammates, bringing back the Spurs in the higher areas of the ranking. Yesterday afternoon the Londoners stopped Liverpool, Inter’s next Champions League opponent, at 2-2. And who knows what the Nerazzurri, as he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport, have not taken notes:

“The Premier navigates on sight between the continuously increasing cases of Covid and a management of the pandemic that is not too coherent, but then when big clubs like Tottenham and Liverpool take the field, even if they have to do without some champions at the last minute because they are positive ( like the Reds with Thiago who left the big match just before the start), the show is guaranteed. Antonio Conte quickly got the Spurs back on their feet, which in the first part of the season seemed like a soulless team.

[…] It could be said that Tottenham showed Inter how Liverpool stop, but it would be an understatement because the intensity of the game and the rhythms that the English teams put on the field are hardly replicated by the Italian teams. […] If Inzaghi has seen the game on TV, he will have realized that to have any hope against the Reds, Inter must play at a very high pace and make very few mistakes, trying to make the most of the opportunities that Klopp’s team almost always concedes in every game. As did Tottenham“.

