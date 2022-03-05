Liverpool can achieve in 22 games a feat that neither Guardiola’s City nor Ferguson’s United could

After winning the League Cup, Liverpool will go after the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles in a span of 84 days.

It’s hard? Of course they do, but Liverpool have one of the biggest motivations for the final stretch of the 2021-22 season: to do what absolutely no team in the history of English football has done.

Champions of the League Cup for less than a week after an exciting penalty shootout against ChelseaThe team of Jurgen Klopp seeks to be the first to conquer the quadruple crown. For this to happen, he will have to face a marathon of 22 games in 84 days, an average of one every 3.8 days.

The first step towards the audacious goal was this Saturday, when the Reds beat West Ham 1-0 at Anfield, for matchday 28 of the PremierLeague.

A new triumph will make Liverpool continue to depend only on itself to recover the English title. After being behind Manchester CityThe team of Klopp took advantage of a moment of instability in the rival, accumulated victories and went on a roll once and for all and there are only 12 games left for the end of the competition.

Liverpool players celebrate English League Cup title EFE

In addition to the local league, the Reds also compete for the trophy FA Cupwhere they are guaranteed the quarterfinals and three cup matches, as well as the UEFA champions league, where seven games separate the team from glory. The pass to the quarterfinals is on the right track after beating 2-0 Inter de Milan in Italy.

Winning all four titles is one of the most daring plans, especially as not even the biggest teams England saw could, despite being very close.

In 1998-99, the Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United had a magical season. won the premier league for one point in a fierce battle with Arsenalsecured the undefeated title of the FA Cup after a final with him newcastle and was proclaimed champion of Europe by beating the Bayern Munich in added time, in one of the most fantastic matches in the history of the Champions.

To complete the quadruple, all that remained was to raise the League Cup English, in which Ferguson He chose to rest a good part of his starting eleven. United ended up eliminated on matchday five against Tottenham, who would go on to win the title.

Manchester United players celebrate winning the 1998/99 Champions League Getty Images

Twenty years later, it was time for the other team of Manchester came very close to the feat. In his third year at the helm, Pep Guardiola and City won for the second time premier leaguealso finishing the campaign one point above Liverpool, and won both local cups: the FA Cup, beating Watford in the final, and the League Cup, on penalties against Chelsea.

The only cup that escaped him was the most coveted, the Champions League. As he had already done with United in 1998-99, the Tottenham He was the villain of the fairy tale City by qualifying after a 4-4 aggregate thanks to away goals. Manchester City He also had a goal disallowed in the final minutes, from Raheem Sterlingfor millimetric offside Sergio Aguero.

Pep Guardiola achieved the two-time Premier League championship Getty Images

Will the ‘football gods’ give Liverpool what their rivals came so close to achieving? Only time will tell. But thinking about it doesn’t take a second of sleep away from Jurgen Klopp, who, disguised as pessimism, says that his team is one step away from winning nothing and not winning everything. Anyone who watches the team play knows it’s not true…