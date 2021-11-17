Liverpool, car exploded: doubts about terrorism

Investigators investigating Sunday’s attack, with a car exploded in Liverpool, do not exclude that Emad al-Swealmeen’s gesture could not have “an ideological foundation or a political motivation” and therefore a terrorist matrix. The initial fear was that the bomber’s target was the Liverpool Cathedral ceremonies for Remembrance Sunday, just a 15-minute walk from where the bomber’s taxi exploded. But, reports the Guardian, the anti-terrorism police and MI5 would be orienting themselves towards the idea that the target was the hospital in front of which the explosion occurred. The terrorist matrix of the attack was confirmed in the aftermath of the events, given the circumstances, but according to sources close to the investigation “it is still possible” that the investigators do not find an ideological motive.

Swealmeen, who had been in the UK for seven years, had had an asylum application rejected in December 2020. Seven years earlier, on the occasion of a previous refusal of his asylum application, the man had had a mental health problem due to who had been interned. Investigators also do not believe that the explosive used on Sunday was Tatp, an unstable compound used by a number of Islamist bombers., most notably in the 7 July 2005 attacks on the London transport system. However, strong concerns remain that there have been two attacks in one month: in addition to that on Sunday, the killing of Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP, which took place in his constituency in Essex.