Liverpool defeat in England against Inter Milan, but reaches the quarterfinals of the Champions League

2022-03-08

After dominating the Liverpool in the first leg in Milan, despite the victory of the Reds (2-0), the Inter made the English team tremble again this Tuesday, with the Italian victory by 1-0, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions Leaguewith a goal from Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez in the 62nd minute.

When the Inter he dreamed of a comeback and a second goal that would force extra time, his dreams received a jug of cold water with the expulsion of the Chilean Alexis Sánchez in the 63rd minute, after receiving the second yellow card, for a tackle on the Brazilian Fabinho.

The match presented novelties for both teams, with Thiago Alcántara regaining the starting role after his physical problems, and the Chilean Alexis Sánchez replacing Edin Dzeko, to accompany the Argentinean Lautaro Martínez in the Inter attack.

In the goal that gave Inter hope, Lautaro Martínez placed the ball in the right corner, without the Brazilian Alisson Becker being able to do anything to prevent the goal (62).

The good news for the Italian team was short-lived: the Chilean Alexis Sánchez, who received a yellow card for a tackle on Thiago Alcántara’s knee shortly before the break (minute 45+4), received the second and the consequent expulsion, for a new entry at the wrong time on Fabinho (63).