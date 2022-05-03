Liverpool goes for four titles in the season and is six games away from achieving it

CASTELLON — Liverpool is already playing against history. He is six possible games away from completing a series of titles that no one has ever achieved in one season. Already champion of the League Cup that he celebrated on February 27, defeating Chelsea in the final (11-10) after finishing the game goalless, he can add the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. The never seen.

“Winning the four titles has never been a realistic goal. Nobody has ever achieved it. It’s something you can’t plan because the calendar makes it very difficult for you,” Jürgen Klopp revealed a couple of months ago, getting rid of any pressure and warning that if there is a favorite to close the course as the big winner, it is “Manchester City. We won the Carabao Cup, so we are the only ones capable of achieving poker, but I think that City is the main favorite to win the League and Champions “.

But beyond the caution of the German coach, the truth is that his team has that record within reach. The one that came closest was Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, who in the 1998-99 season won the League, Cup and Champions League treble and three seasons ago, in 2018-19, Guardiola’s City got an unprecedented poker: Premier , FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield… But he lacked the biggest prize, the Champions League.

At the moment the red team goes to the La Cerámica stadium on Tuesday with the role of undisputed favorite to reach its tenth Champions League final, third in the last five years, after having defeated Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield and presenting some superb numbers as a visitor: they have won in their five continental trips this season and of the 28 games played away from their field they have only lost two… Both by the minimum.

Not even the fact of having been defeated in three of his last four visits to Spain influences Liverpool’s consideration as favorite, which broke that statistic by beating Atlético de Madrid at the Metropolitano in the group stage and leaving behind the defeats of 2021, 3-1 against Real Madrid, or in 2019, 3-0 against Barcelona.

The red team, which arrives at a superb moment for the match against the Yellow Submarine (it has linked five wins and has twelve games without defeat), faces the final rush of the season with the aspiration of making history, winning for the first time all the titles disputed during the course. He is six games away from it: four days in the Premier League, the second leg of the semifinals and final (if he qualifies) of the Champions League and the FA Cup final that will be played on May 14 against Chelsea.

The only tournament in which he does not depend on himself is the Premier League, in which he is chasing Manchester City, which with four dates to play leads him (83-82) by one point in the standings. The next day the red team will receive Tottenham, then they will visit Aston Villa and Southampton consecutively and will end up receiving Wolverhampton at Anfield. To be champion, they would need to add the twelve points in dispute and that the leader, who must receive Newcastle, visit Wolverhampton and West Ham consecutively and finish at home against Aston Villa, give up at least one draw.

And Liverpool, curiously, can end up playing face to face with the citizens for consideration as the best team of the season. After eliminating them in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, winning the Etihad 2-3, they will fight for the Premier title until, supposedly, the last date… And if they both make it through the Champions League semi-finals, in which Guardiola’s team will defend on Wednesday at the Bernabéu the 4-3 achieved in the first leg against Real Madrid, they would close the course by facing each other in the grand final that will be played on May 28 in Paris.

Five days after extending his contract in June 2026, Klopp aspires to enter the Olympus of the most successful coaches in the history of the Anfield club, at the level of the legendary Bob Paisley and surpassing the three trophies that the team won two decades ago by Gerard Houllier, a mark equaled in 2020 by Klopp (League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup), but never surpassed.

In the 2000-01 season, Liverpool led by the French coach won the League Cup (5-4 on penalties against Birmingham), the FA Cup (2-1 against Arsenal) and the old UEFA Cup (5 -4 to Alavés), finishing third in the Premier League behind Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal.

Before Paisley led the reds, their golden age, to win three trophies in the seasons 1976-77 (League, European Cup and English Super Cup), 1977-78 (European Cup, European Super Cup and English Super Cup), 1980- 81 (European Cup, English Super Cup and League Cup), 1982-83 (League, League Cup and English Super Cup) and 1983-84 (League, European Cup and League Cup).