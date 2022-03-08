Liverpool-Inter, Sanchez’s odds rise. Vidal in place of Barella

The Nerazzurri coach should have few doubts about who to line up against the English in the second leg of the round of 16 in CL

If he has any doubts, he did not reveal it at the press conference. But the Nerazzurri coach said he will try to play the game with Liverpool to the fullest. For this reason there shouldn’t be many doubts about who will take the field in tomorrow night’s match. In defense the owners will play and in midfield it will be Vidal to replace Stretcher, disqualified. The technician said that Perisic he recovered so it will be he, after the stop due to fatigue in the championship, who will take back his place on the left.

Dumfries will play on the opposite side. In attack, the doubt remains. Sanchez could also play, who came out angry from the San Siro lawn after watching the match that ended 5-0. But after having unlocked himself with a hat-trick in the match against Salernitana, making the fans sing Allelujah in the stands, Lautaro Martinez it should start from the first minute. At that point, if Inzaghi chooses the Chilean, it would be Dzeko to sit on the bench. Correa he might have a chance, perhaps while the game is in progress. This should therefore be the formation that Inzaghi would send out against Klopp’s team:

Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Sanchez, Lautaro.

As for the English team, one between Salah And Mané could start from the bench. One of the two, together with Diogo Jota And Diaz will form the starting attack of the English team, according to the latest rumors.

