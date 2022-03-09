Liverpool, Klopp: ‘In football you also need to know how to lose the right games. Strong Inter. Red to Sanchez, what are we talking about? ‘ | Champions League

The Liverpool loses 1-0 againstInter at Anfield but moved on to the quarter-finals of the Champions League by virtue of the 2-0 victory at San Siro. At the end of the game, the coach of the Reds Jurgen Klopp spoke at the press conference: “I don’t like to lose, but if we have to lose we have to choose the right matches and we passed. I’m not happy, but already at the draw we knew it would be tough. On the two games, however, we deserved to go through. . Tonight we had some problems, but Inter are a very good football team. They played a bit like Bielsa’s Leeds, but with more quality. I didn’t like the pressing of us, we lost too many balls in moments. strange. I would not have wanted that, but in the end we have to respect the quality of the opponents and the quality of Inter. “

RED IN SANCHEZ – “I don’t know why to talk about it. If you touch the opponent the referee has to blow the whistle and take out the card. Passion is useful, but if it causes certain situations it doesn’t help much”.

ITALIAN FOOTBALL AFTER MATCHING INTER AND AC MILAN – “How did I find Italian football? Very well, I like it a lot. Both teams are strong, with different players and styles, but I also like Milan’s project as well as the approach. Inter have more experience and a different approach, it is difficult to get rid of them. Both teams have exceptional qualities. Atalanta also put us in difficulty, then the Juventus we all know, and the Napoli that we have often faced. We are experts in Italian football, when you know that you have to face certain teams you don’t party, you know it will be difficult “.

INTER FAVORITE FOR THE SCUDETTO? – “I don’t want to create problems in Italy … I’ve already talked about Juve, Milan, Naples. They all have quality, then you also need luck. myself”.

PUT DEFEAT BEHIND – “I’ll do it, even if I didn’t like the first twenty minutes and we conceded an exceptional but avoidable goal. I won’t tell the guys that nothing went well, certain things can happen but we have to avoid certain mistakes in the future. We could have play better, but the opponent was very strong and put us in difficulty. “

TV – On TV then Klopp added: “I am satisfied but not completely. On the two games I think it is right that we won one game and one of them, in the end we passed. If we had exploited the opportunities, already at the beginning, it would be It was a different game. When Lautaro put the ball at the crossroads, the game reopened. Congratulations to Inter and the coach Inzaghi, they are a really strong team. “