Liverpool legend smashes Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer. A year after his return to the Red Devils, the five-time Golden Ball wants to play in the Champions League this season and Manchester United is not qualified for this competition. As the English championship will soon resume, a Liverpool legend smashes CR7

For “Sky Bet“, Jamie Carragher spoke about the case of the former Real Madrid player: “I always thought he was a weird signing. I always thought this situation would happen, even though Ronaldo did a good job for Manchester United. He signed a two-year contract plus an optional year, which I couldn’t believe, but as players at some stage in your career, we all know you’re not the same player, and his career lasted longer because he is such a great professional”.