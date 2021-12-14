Liverpool, market background. Klopp attempt and clear response Inter: “No negotiations”

The double Champions League match between Inter and Liverpool, scheduled between February and March, also hides a market background. Jurgen Klopp, in fact, never made any secret of his admiration for Lautaro Martinez (even yesterday, commenting on the draw, he did not fail to praise him). And it is precisely the attempt of the Reds coach, clearly rejected by the Nerazzurri, who talks about calcioomercato.com:

“Inter are happy with Lautaro and are sticking to him. Because there are many clubs out there that want it. Among these is Liverpool, which had already thought of him a year and a half ago before Jota and evaluates his profile for the post Firmino. For Klopp the tip of Bahia Blanca is “exciting, one of the best in the world”, a further certificate of esteem – arrived yesterday after the draw – which however does not open to market scenarios. Inter have made it clear that with Liverpool there will only be a healthy European challenge, there is no room to think about anything else. Lautaro is from Inter and is not for sale, Klopp will be able to continue to admire him from afar“.