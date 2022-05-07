Liverpool monitors Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano: Prensa Italia

According to the journalist Nicolò Schira, who describes himself on his official Twitter account as an “expert in the Transfer Market”, the squad led by Jurgen Klopp is attentive to the situation of El ‘Chucky’ in Napoli

the mexican soccer player Hirving Lozano is being followed by the directive of the Liverpool for the next transfer window. The former Pachuca player could leave Napoli at the end of the season and the Reds are reportedly considering taking him to Anfield.

According to the journalist Nicolo Schirawho in his official Twitter account describes himself as an “expert in the Transfer Market”, the squad managed by Jurgen Klopp is attentive to the situation of the ‘Chucky’ in Naples and the rumors from Italy that suggest that the Aztec could leave Italian football to seek a new challenge in the Old Continent.

“The Liverpool keep a close eye on Hirving Lozanowhich could leave the Naples in the summer transfer window,” the journalist wrote.

Liverpool has one of the most powerful squads in England with Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah as great protagonists, so for many fans it could seem complicated for the ‘Reds’ to sign Lozano, however, Salah could leave the club if he does not reach an agreement with the board to renew his bond and ‘chucky‘ could take the Egyptian’s place if he decides to leave the Premier League.

Hirving Lozano scored his fifth goal of the season against Sassuolo. AP

A few weeks ago, the middle ‘Napoli Today‘ indicated that the Wolves by Raul Jimenez They were also interested in the services of Hirving. In Spain, teams like Atletico Madrid Y Seville They have also been linked to Lozano.

In this season, ‘Chucky’ He has five goals and six assists in 28 Serie A games. The Mexican has a contract with Napoli until 2024 and his goal is to have more activity at the club level ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022.