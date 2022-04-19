Entertainment

Liverpool supporters applaud the bereaved Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read





(London) Liverpool supporters gave a minute of applause in honor of Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, absent from the late game of the 30and Premier League matchday on Tuesday, following the death of one of his newborn twins.

Posted at 4:02 p.m.

During the 7and minute, like the Portuguese superstar’s shirt number, Anfield spectators stood and cheered, as the Kop sang the Reds anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone (you will never walk alone).

The rivalry between the Reds and the Red Devils is one of the fiercest in English football.

Play continued during this interlude, with Liverpool already leading 1-0 from the 5and minute on a goal from Luis Diaz.

Ronaldo and his partner, the Spanish model of Argentine origin Georgina Rodriguez, had announced on social networks that they had lost their newborn boy, while his twin was in good health.

The five-time Ballon d’Or, 37, was already the father of four children, including three from surrogacy before his meeting with Georgina Rodriguez.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie would be suing the FBI for an incident between her son and Brad Pitt

5 mins ago

Confidences: Camila Cabello confides the real reason for her hearing at “X Factor”

8 mins ago

This was Natalie Portman’s training to be Mighty Thor – El Financiero

18 mins ago

Old at 30? “Sister, let go of the clock”, the new campaign after the fury of “Sister, let go of the belly”

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button