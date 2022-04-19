Liverpool supporters applaud the bereaved Cristiano Ronaldo

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(London) Liverpool supporters gave a minute of applause in honor of Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, absent from the late game of the 30and Premier League matchday on Tuesday, following the death of one of his newborn twins.

During the 7and minute, like the Portuguese superstar’s shirt number, Anfield spectators stood and cheered, as the Kop sang the Reds anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone (you will never walk alone).

The rivalry between the Reds and the Red Devils is one of the fiercest in English football.

Play continued during this interlude, with Liverpool already leading 1-0 from the 5and minute on a goal from Luis Diaz.

Ronaldo and his partner, the Spanish model of Argentine origin Georgina Rodriguez, had announced on social networks that they had lost their newborn boy, while his twin was in good health.

The five-time Ballon d’Or, 37, was already the father of four children, including three from surrogacy before his meeting with Georgina Rodriguez.