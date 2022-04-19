Liverpool thrashes Manchester United who missed Cristiano Ronaldo and are leaders in the Premier League

2022-04-19

There is a new leader in the england league! The Liverpool was measured against Man Utd in late game of day 30 of the premier league and there was a win.

those of Klopp They won with a score of 4-0 United that he couldn’t count on Cristiano Ronaldo, because she is in mourning for the death of one of her newborn children.

Luis Díaz opened the scoring at minute five of the game, Salah got a brace and Sadio Mané was the other who was present on the scoreboard.

In this way the Liverpool stands as leader of the premier league with 76 points in 32 games, surpassing the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola which is left with 74, but they have one game less than the Reds.

The City play this Wednesday against Brighton and must win if they want to regain the top.