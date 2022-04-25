Liverpool today: Luis Dïaz: Virgil Van Dijk praises the Colombian – International Soccer – Sports

Virgil Van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world, but he knows that when he faces Villarreal on Wednesday his team, Liverpool, will not have it easy. The Dutchman, the axis of the ‘Red’ defense, does not hesitate to praise his rivals, but also his own teammates.

In an interview granted to the EFE agency, the defender highlighted the ability of his Spanish rival, in the search for passage to the Champions League final.

“It’s going to be very difficult because Villarreal is a very complicated team. Obviously I’ve seen the games against Bayern Munich and they’re a fantastic team defensively. The players work a lot, they have a lot of experience and, above all, they play as a team.” , said.

About Luis Diaz

The defender was also consulted for the moment of the Colombian Luis Dïaz and his contribution to Liverpool. Van Dijk did not hesitate in praising the qualities of the Colombian player, not only as a player, but also as a person.

The other day he gave an assist, he scored. And he’s only been here two months

“He is a footballer with a lot of danger. He is capable of producing very dangerous moments with his overflow and his creativity. The other day he gave an assist, he scored. And he has only been here two months,” he assured.

And he did not leave aside the issue of Luis’s adaptation in the team. “Normally the adaptation period is hard, because it has just arrived, but He is an extraordinary boy and a great person. He has been able to put his great quality at the service of the team.”

Luis Díaz was a substitute during the weekend in the classic against Everton, but since he came on, at minute 60, he once again showed all his capacity, with luxurious plays and with a ‘scissor’ that ended in assistance.

Now the Colombian is getting ready for the Champions League game this Wednesday, a match in which he hopes to be the protagonist again.

