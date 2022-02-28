Liverpool vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup final, EFL, LIVE, free online, line-ups, Diaz starter | premier league

Liverpool vs Chelsea, for the final of the Carabao Cup, is the most anticipated duel of the day in England.

LIVERPOOL CHAMPION OF CARABAO CUP!

Chelsea: Kepa threw it on the moon.

Liverpool: Kelleher goal!

Chelsea: Chalobah to the collection and goal. Count 10-10. Archers turn!

Liverpool: The Kepa spider but it’s Konaté’s goal

Chelsea: Goal by Thiago Silva. Count 9-9

Liverpool: Elliot’s goal

Chelsea: Werner’s goal

Liverpool: Robertson’s goal

Chelsea: Turn for Kanté and great goal. Count 7-7 Nobody fails!

Liverpool: Turn for Origi and goal. Count 7-6

Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger went to his turn and also converted

Liverpool: Diogo Jota to the center and goal

Chelsea: Jorginho to the collection and the goalkeeper to the opposite stick. Count 5-5

Liverpool: When Salah collected, and great goal to the opposite post of the goalkeeper

Chelsea: James’ goal, sending people to shut up

Liverpool: Great Alexander-Arnold collection

Chelsea: Havertz’s coldness in his goal, the account goes 3-3

Liverpool: Van Dijk didn’t even look at the goalkeeper’s jumps, great goal.

Chelsea: Lukaku with a run and pause to celebrate his goal

Liverpool: Fabinho the pica and goal

Chelsea’s first penalty: Goal by Marcos Alonso

Liverpool’s first penalty: Milner’s goal

ON PENALTIES THE CHAMPION OF THE CARABAO CUP IS DECIDED. In 120 minutes it ends 0-0, Díaz is no longer on the field

Minute 29- Kepa enters for Mendy in Chelsea for penalties

Minute 27- Tiredness weighs you down. They reach the goals but without the expected punch and they all seem resigned to penalties… even Kepa, who has his gloves on on the Chelsea bench

Minute 19- Another offside ruins Chelsea’s celebration, Havertz’s goal but he was in a prohibited position

AT PLAY SECOND TIME OF EXTENSION

FIRST TIME OF EXTENSION ENDS

Minute 13- Confrontation between Havertz and Alexander-Arnold that ends with yellow cards and the occasional push

Minute 7- More controversy! Nice deep pass to Lukaku, cross definition, they charge him with a microscopic misplacement and the count continues 0-0. Now the VAR affects Chelsea

Minute 6- Diaz left for Origi

Minute 2- Close Luis Díaz, he worries because he grabs the back

Minute 1- Change in Liverpool: Konaté for Matip

THE EXTENSION STARTS

REGULATORY TIME ENDS. Match 0-0 and extra time at Wembley

Minute 90+4- Liverpool is saved in Lukaku’s hoot and better Kelleher serving with his legs

minute 90- Spectacular Chelsea goalkeeper saves a poisonous Van Dijk header

Minute 85- Rolling in the Chelsea area: tremendous shot by Díaz, cut and rebound by goalkeeper Mendy, Milner couldn’t and those in blue took the ball, not without anguish

Minute 81- Diaz’s new exit, touch back for Milner, wall with Salah but shot deflected by the midfielder

Minute 78- Triple change in Liverpool: Elliot, Henderson and Jota go for Keita, Henderson and Mané. Diaz keep going!

Minute 77- By little Chelsea goal! Serious because Díaz lost it at the start and Havertz was celebrating but he was out of place

Minute 76- Díaz’s header at the exit of the corner kick that goes wide

Minute 75- Cavalcade of the Colombian Díaz, aimed to put it under the body of the goalkeeper, who narrowed it well and denied him the goal

Minute 74- Changes at Chelsea: Mount and Pulisic leave for Lukaku and Werner

Minute 73- Another good outing for Díaz without a prize

Minute 68- The goal play was annulled! A subtle indirect offside by Van Dijk that they ask the judge to verify… The truth is that the match is still 0-0

Minute 67- Liverpool goooooolll! Alexander Arnold’s free kick, Mané drops it and Matip appears free to beat Rudiger. Eye that checks the VAR

Minute 63- They take her out of line! Thiago Silva saves Salah’s good cross on the line, who beats Mendy’s pulse

Minute 58- Hard clash between Keita and Chalobah. Stopped match. They come back two minutes later

Minute 57- Great shot from Mount, intelligent assistance from Havertz (he jumped to get out of the way) and once again Kelleher answered for sure

Minute 54- Good deep pass to Díaz, he got rid of the center back but rushed into the shot when he had a pass

Minute 49- Nice pass from Díaz to Mané but Mendy guesses and the Senegalese can’t

Minute 48- Stick! Incredible failure in the Liverpool area and only Mount is seen to define which star his attempt hits the post

Minute 47- Pulisic’s seeker that did not find a destination in the red area

START THE SECOND HALF!

END OF THE FIRST TIME. At a dizzying pace the final of the Carabao Cup is played but the score remains 0-0

Minute 44- Now Liverpool is saved! Chelsea’s play, Kovacic’s departure, Pulisic’s great start, Mount’s arrival and in the final stitch, with a defeated goalkeeper, the shot goes out

Minute 41- Great shot by Azpilicueta, luckily for Liverpool very high

Minute 39- Azpilicueta’s foul on Díaz who deserved a yellow card… but there was no

Minute 38- Tremendous shot by Pulisic that goalkeeper Kelleher solves well

Minute 33- Havertz’s dangerous start annulled for offside

minute 30- Chelsea saved! Spectacular Mendy in the one-on-one with Mané, rebound from Keita’s shot, a move that Díaz started by lowering her chest to the left

Minute 26- Corner kick, they ask for a hand in the Chelsea area… it is not reviewed

Minute 21- Salah’s collection is wasted in the laboratory

minute 20-Mount fouled Mané in a start that originated in a spectacular control by Díaz. Nice free kick to the right

Minute 17- Alexander-Arnold made a tremendous pass to Mané but the header went wide. Klopp’s team begins to wake up, which does not find free ways in Chelsea’s iron defense

minute 15- Cute hand in hand Diaz beat Kanté to deactivate a possible arrival of Chelsea

Minute 8- Foul by Matip, unproductive free kick by Chelsea, who looks better than his rival at the start

Minute 5- First goal option of the match for Chelsea: great touch from Azpilicueta to Pulisic and better reaction from the goalkeeper to avoid the fall

ROLL THE BALL AT WEMBLEY!

11:00 am The teams do their warm-ups and everything is ready at Wembley Stadium, the historic English stage, to meet the champion of the so-called League Cup.

This is what the dressing rooms of the protagonists look like:

The Colombian Luis Díaz has managed to convince the coach Jürgen Klopp, who has preferred him over the recovered Diogo Jota.

These are the holders of Liverpool:

This is how Luis Díaz arrived on the stage of his first final on British soil:

These are the Chelsea starters: