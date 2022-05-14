Liverpool vs. Chelsea, FA Cup final: probable line-ups, stadium, time and where to watch LIVE | International Soccer

This Saturday, May 14, it brings a high-voltage game to its football schedule, due to the quality of the teams and because one of the most important and coveted trophies for clubs in England will be at stake: the FA Cup. Liverpool vs. Chelsea It will be the final of this contest and in Colombia this match draws attention due to the presence of Luis Díaz.

Time and where to see LIVE Liverpool vs. Chelsea?



The match between Liverpool and Chelsea can be seen LIVE on television for Colombia through the signal of Espn and Star +. The scheduled time for the ball to move will be 10:45 in the morning, time in our country.

In what stadium in the final Liverpool vs. Chelsea from the FA Cup?



The promoted match of the FA Cup final takes place at the mythical Wembley Stadium, in the city of London, and will be guaranteed a full house in its stands.

Luis Diaz will start Liverpool vs. Chelsea?



In Liverpool, the line-up of the Colombian is expected louis diaz , who has become a figure in the team led by Jurgen Kloop. The attacker has played 22 games, has scored 6 goals and has provided 4 assists, a fact that confirms him as the best signing of the season in the Premier League, something that has already been recognized by influential media in England.

Likely Liverpool line-up



According to English media, Liverpool would have its starter this Saturday with Alisson, Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Thiago, Henderson, Mané, Salah (Diogo Jota) and Louis Diaz.

Likely Chelsea lineup

From England it is announced that Chelsea could have the line-up of: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Alonso, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic and Lukaku.