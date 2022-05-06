Liverpool vs Real Madrid: how much money will the 2022 Champions League champion earn?

The moment of truth has arrived in the most important club tournament in the world. The Liverpool of Klopp will be measured with the Real Madrid of Ancelotti in a final from Champions League dreamed of by many Because the Liverpoolin addition to their mystical cup holder that seems to be beginning to recover, today they are the best team in Europe thanks to a great defensive performance but above all, to the lethality of their attack, where Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah break down any defensive fence and As if this were not enough, this year they added Luis Díaz to their ranks, who quickly joined the team and became an important card for the DT.

For his part the Madrid, has been demonstrating why it is considered the best club on the planet. his 13 Champions League The wins speak for themselves, but they have also added to their resume being a very strong team mentally, which never gives up a game and fights until the last second.

But as we already know, not everything is glory and passion in the most popular sport in the world, economics has its own weight, to the point that the champion will take the reward of 21 million euros (15.5 for having reached the final and 4.5 for being crowned champion).

To this we must add what both teams have been achieving since qualifying in the group stage, so the new king of Europe will have the finances in order for next season.

To get an idea of ​​what figures we are talking about, a team that wins all its games in an edition of Champions Leaguepockets the not inconsiderable sum of 85 million euros.

And as if this were not enough, we must add the income from sponsors, where the vast majority have special bonuses if the team is a protagonist at a European level.

The truth is that beyond these millionaire sums, next May 28, at the Stade de France, there will be a new football festival, with different styles of play, with different tactical approaches, but with the same illusion: adding a new ‘Orejona’ to its showcases. The table is served.

ML