Liverpool vs Real Madrid: how much money will the 2022 Champions League champion earn?

The moment of truth has arrived in the most important club tournament in the world. The Liverpool of Klopp will be measured with the Real Madrid of Ancelotti in a final from Champions League dreamed of by many Because the Liverpoolin addition to their mystical cup holder that seems to be beginning to recover, today they are the best team in Europe thanks to a great defensive performance but above all, to the lethality of their attack, where Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah break down any defensive fence and As if this were not enough, this year they added Luis Díaz to their ranks, who quickly joined the team and became an important card for the DT.

For his part the Madrid, has been demonstrating why it is considered the best club on the planet. his 13 Champions League The wins speak for themselves, but they have also added to their resume being a very strong team mentally, which never gives up a game and fights until the last second.

