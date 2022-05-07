Sports

Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE, Luis Díaz starts in the Premier League – International Soccer – Sports

Luis Diaz vs. Tottenham

‘Lucho’, in action with the ‘reds’.

‘I fight’, in action with the ‘reds’.

Son scored the first goal of the match. The ‘spurs’ win.

Liverpool faces Tottenham this Saturday at 1:45 p.m. with the aim of adding three points that allow him to approach Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who is the leader of the Premier League.

In the ‘red’ team, Luis Díaz is the starter.

follow live Liverpool vs. Tottenham of the Premier League.

lineups

Minute by minute

After a vibrant start, in which Liverpool imposed conditions, Tottenham began to gain ground at Anfield Road and had three clear scoring opportunities.

The Brazilian goalkeeper Allison, of the ‘reds’, was the figure of the first half. His great performance was responsible for the match ending goalless in the opening 45 minutes.

In the second half, the Korean Son scored the first goal of the match. The ‘spurs’ win.

