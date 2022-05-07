Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE, Luis Díaz starts in the Premier League – International Soccer – Sports
‘Lucho’, in action with the ‘reds’.
‘I fight’, in action with the ‘reds’.
Son scored the first goal of the match. The ‘spurs’ win.
May 07, 2022, 03:13 PM
Liverpool faces Tottenham this Saturday at 1:45 p.m. with the aim of adding three points that allow him to approach Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who is the leader of the Premier League.
In the ‘red’ team, Luis Díaz is the starter.
follow live Liverpool vs. Tottenham of the Premier League.
lineups
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴
Here’s how we line up for #LIVTOT tonight! 👊
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2022
Minute by minute
After a vibrant start, in which Liverpool imposed conditions, Tottenham began to gain ground at Anfield Road and had three clear scoring opportunities.
The Brazilian goalkeeper Allison, of the ‘reds’, was the figure of the first half. His great performance was responsible for the match ending goalless in the opening 45 minutes.
In the second half, the Korean Son scored the first goal of the match. The ‘spurs’ win.
SPORTS
May 07, 2022, 03:13 PM
