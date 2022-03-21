Liverpool want to sign Raphinha from Leeds | Clause, descent | Fabrizio Romano version | premier league

Liverpool try to go one step forward every time the door opens hiring window in Europe. In January he signed Luis Díaz, from Porto de Portugal, and he was not only successful in hiring, since the Colombian has performed in just over ten games; he also won the signing of teams like Tottenham or Everton, who had Diaz in their plans.

And although he is fighting to become champion of the Premier League, and still has nine games left to finish the season, the Liverpool is already working on a bomb signingwhich can boost the attack for the next campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has asked the leadership to start talking with one of the figures of the Premierbecause at the end of the season he could leave his current club and at an excellent price.

According to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano -recognized in Europe for advancing several transfer news, being very well informed-, the ‘reds’ explore the possibility of sign Raphinha, left-handed winger for Leeds United and the Brazil national team.

The Brazilian is in a great moment, but his team is fighting for permanence. The poor results have him in a distressing moment and at risk of relegation. In case of downgrading, Liverpool could take advantage of the situation of Raphina.

If Leeds go down, there is a clause that allows the price of the footballer to drop. The sum would go from 90 million euros to only 30 million (25 million pounds sterling).

Romano said that Liverpool was not the only option for Raphinha, as FC Barcelona would also be interested, as well as Manchester United. In addition, he told the team that was closest to taking the Brazilian in January was Chelsea, but now his economic situation would not allow him to insist on signing him in June.