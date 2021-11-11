Livestock fairs: exhibition with 470 items, international auction and 40 scientific events

CREMONA – After a difficult 2020 marked by the health emergency, a year in which CremonaFiere was in any case alongside the breeders with a special edition of the Livestock Fairs, thethe only event in Italy dedicated exclusively to agro-zootechnics. “In 2020 we made an online proposal to respond to the only possible format in that period, and we kept alive the spirit of an event born 76 years ago. It is an important and long-awaited return because professional operators need to have effective tools available to give new impetus to a sector that has suffered a lot in the last period – he says. Roberto Biloni, president of CremonaFiere -. We finally have the opportunity to meet, to touch the technical innovations of see live the splendid garments on display, And an important opportunity that all of us operators can take advantage of to give a strong signal of vitality“.

Many new features this year starting from a new exhibition layout in which cutting-edge equipment and technologies will be placed as in theAgrinnovation area, which will present all the most current topics of the sector with the aim of provide farmers with a complete strategic vision to better develop their business. Important technical innovations will also be presented in the renewed one field tests area, for the first time this year on land and indoors. Innovation is therefore the leitmotif of the whole event and builds a bridge between the past and the future of agriculture: in fact, two interesting exhibitions of historical agricultural vehicles, testifying to the great heritage not only technical but also cultural that the Cremona Fair has preserved and valued for over 70 years. But the beating heart of the event will certainly be the zootechnical events: an international exhibition – the only one in Europe this year, also considering the Swiss Expo flat rate in Geneva – which will see the presence of over 470 heads from 75 Italian and foreign farms and which will take place in a completely renovated ring, judged by the international judge Callum McKinven from Canada; and theinternational auction, organized this year with a new formula presented by the Irish beater Glyn Lucas.

The peculiarity that has always been one of the trademarks of the Cremona Livestock Fairs is undoubtedly its program of events: this year they will be more than 40 appointments including conferences, seminars, workshops and presentations. a rich calendar, designed to provide operators with valid tools and solutions to improve work in the company. Environmental sustainability, process efficiency, strategic vision of the future to enhance all levels of the supply chain: these are just some of the stimuli of a calendar that will see the participation of the most qualified professionals in the sector. “Our gaze is always aimed at internationalization – he underlines Massimo De Bellis, director of CremonaFiere – because our task is to create new opportunities for Italian companies. For this we have created a incoming program of buyers from abroad that will bring delegations from Azerbaijan, India, Moldova, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa and Ghana to Cremona: all extremely interesting countries for developing new business. The internationalization program is implemented with the collaboration of ITA Italian Trade Agency and the Lombardy Region. It is the realization of a work that we carry out constantly throughout the year to put national companies in relation with the most interesting foreign markets “.