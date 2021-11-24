Livestock fairs, inauguration on Friday with Minister Patuanelli

CREMONA – Open on Friday 26 November Livestock fairs of Cremona, historical moment of meeting and comparison for professional operators in the sector, and privileged observatory on one of the fundamental sectors of the national agri-food sector. An appointment at which the Minister of Agricultural Policies Stefano Patuanelli, which will open the event on Friday: three days that will see over 200 national and international exhibitors of machinery, equipment, technologies and services dedicated to high-profit breeding, but also international operators with 14 delegations of operators and institutions from abroad, testifying to the centrality of Cremona for the most promising international markets for agro-zootechnics. The manifestation is also highly anticipated by breeders, who for the first time in the last two years have the opportunity to participate in an international livestock exhibition in which there are 470 registered animals from 75 Italian and foreign farms. A unique event in Europe in this 2021 that has still been affected by the effects of the global health emergency, and even more engaging because it will be accompanied by an international auction that will also have charitable implications.

COMPARISON BETWEEN OPERATORS AND MARKET VISION

“Livestock fairs arise from the great desire to always represent the sector. This year, more than ever, it was not easy to be able to leave again, one can well imagine the organizational difficulties and international complications, but the event will be at the service of business and relationships – he says Roberto Biloni, president of CremonaFiere -. The fair will be an opportunity for comparison between operators and vision of the market, which is the main role of professional fairs like ours. It is above all in this perspective that alongside a high-level exhibition we host a scientific-cultural program with over 60 appointments to address the hottest topics in the sector, from technical ones on renewable energy from agricultural sources, precision animal husbandry and robotic stables, to those of a strategic nature, with presentations on the most interesting foreign markets, and the most current international trends. We have studied and implemented all this with the collaboration of the main technical-scientific realities and the breeders themselves, who have asked us to be the protagonists of an event with these characteristics “.

HISTORICAL EXHIBITIONS

The Cremona Zootechnical Fairs will also be an important opportunity for the consumer to get in touch with and learn more about one of the most important Italian supply chains: in fact, two historical exhibitions will be set up within the spaces of the fair in which one can admire machines that are unique in the world. who have written the history of Italian agriculture, and on Sunday 28 November the milk supply chain will present itself with a guided tasting organized in collaboration with ONAF – National Organization of Cheese Tasters. “The fair is at the service of the sector starting from the breeders to the consumer who must appreciate its values ​​- concludes the president of Cremonafiere Roberto Biloni -. To do this, the fair remains available to all institutions in the institutional and associative sector so that they can find in us the partner with whom to view the future, discuss the problems to be solved and enhance our productions “. For further information and to discover the complete program of the event, you can visit the website www.fierezootecnichecr.it