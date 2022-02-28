Livia Brito, a sporty look suits her from the billiards

Livia Brito in a black crop top, happily shows off her little waist | Instagram

Livia Brito has shown an unbreakable discipline which has paid off in her figure, it was in a recent capture from a billiards where the “cuban“she wears a sporty look that exposed her little waist

With a black top and pants below the waist, the actress Livia Brito is shown from a pool table where she modeled showing off her super marked abdomen, like the figure of an eight

The famous 35-year-old Livia Britohas followed the recommendations of his coach and sentimental partner, with whom he has been performing some tough routines that have freed “The Heartless“of a few kilos, mostly strengthening her figure.

Livia Brito in a black crop top, shows off a happy figure of eight. Photo: Capture Instagram



With an impressive silhouette, the remembered actress of “the pilot“(2017-2018) and “Triunfo del amor” (2010) where she marked her debut on television, she looks thinner and thinner in each of her publications, and this is how she inspires her followers with a message.

Never give up, the beginning is always the most difficult, reads a message that accompanies one of his postcards.

The “instagram celebrity” The actress from other productions on Televisa like “abyss of passion“(2012),” I love you I love you” (2013-2014), “Italian girl comes to get married” (2014-2015) among others, fell in love with her 6.9 subscribers.

The faithful to LIVIAnados, did not miss an opportunity to react to the postcard of the girlfriend of Mariano Martínez, a trainer of Venezuelan origin with whom Brito Pestana has made some trips to the beach.

Also the protagonist of “Medical: Lifeline” (2019-2020) did not take long to become the target of praise and compliments that came from his faithful “babies of light”, who were captivated by the carousel of photos of the daughter of the actor “Rolando Brito”.

The one born in Havana, who at the end appears in an exterior from some steps and with a white crop top, models in different angles in a series of postcards.

Beautiful baby, Woooo what a beautiful girl, The beautiful queen, How beautiful you are, Precious, OMG what a beauty, So beautiful, God is so much perfection, Wow!! Divine, it can be seen in some of the reactions towards the film and theater actress.

The also presenter of reality shows like “Dancing for a Dream“, does not stop falling in love with the entire community of netizens who increasingly add to their account.