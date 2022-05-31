Entertainment

Livia Brito and the perfect ultra short jean shorts to stylize the silhouette

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Without fear of light colors, the Cuban actress Livia Brito She stays active on social media. Her Instagram account has more than 6.8 million followers and thus she teaches her style classes, with outfits that range from sporty to sensual. Among her posts, one of her favorite garments stands out: the mini shorts of Jean.

We are going to review what this fashion hit is about, how to take advantage of it and what to look for when buying a garment of this style.

Combining the mini jean shorts with a loose and cropped garment, Livia Brito is dazzling. Font. The Peru Commerce

The mini shorts of Livia Brito they raise the temperature in pure fashion!

Shorts are a garment that stands out for stylizing the figure. It refines, lengthens the legs and is perfect for the high temperatures of summer.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her divorce from Brad Pitt

6 mins ago

‘What are we doing here’ Leo Messi opens up about his arrival at PSG with Antonella

6 mins ago

Grupo Firme and its manager prepare DEMAND against “Los Buitres de Culiacán, Sinaloa”; These are the details

16 mins ago

They reveal the secret: the young princess Leia from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is officially announced | TV and Show

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button