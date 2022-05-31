Livia Brito and the perfect ultra short jean shorts to stylize the silhouette

Without fear of light colors, the Cuban actress Livia Brito She stays active on social media. Her Instagram account has more than 6.8 million followers and thus she teaches her style classes, with outfits that range from sporty to sensual. Among her posts, one of her favorite garments stands out: the mini shorts of Jean.

We are going to review what this fashion hit is about, how to take advantage of it and what to look for when buying a garment of this style.

Combining the mini jean shorts with a loose and cropped garment, Livia Brito is dazzling. Font. The Peru Commerce

The mini shorts of Livia Brito they raise the temperature in pure fashion!

Shorts are a garment that stands out for stylizing the figure. It refines, lengthens the legs and is perfect for the high temperatures of summer.

To compose fresh looks you can incorporate several styles of shorts and mini shorts Livia Brito’s favourites!

She wears them both in a denim version and in a cotton and lycra version. Of course, it does not forget certain details to take advantage of this seasonal hit that manages to favor feminine forms and much more, if you are a petite woman.

Always inspiring, the actress of Desalmada was shown on social networks with various versions of the mini shorts: one of JeanNot too baggy, not too tight, but super short.

This causes the legs to lengthen and taper. In the case of jeans, Livia Brito he chose to wear it by the hips, that is, he chose a low rise. But when he wears cotton and lycra, always in light colors like white or chalk, he opts for high-waisted ones.

This gives you a plus to refine the waist in sight, frame it and also show off a flatter abdomen, lengthen the torso and refine it as well.

In a pristine and white version, the actress’s mini shorts light up the nets. Font. Instagram Livia Brito

She always wears them with a cropped top, to show the skin of her torso and show off her privileged figure. The general fashion rule is that the more skin we show, the more slender the figure appears to the eye!Livia Brito make this a law! Precious!

It is a perfect garment to achieve a sporty look, super relaxed, informal but very chic. Of course, it is ideal for being outdoors, on the beach, exercising or meeting friends by the water, near the river, lake or sea.

In summary, the proposal Livia Brito becomes the best purchase you can make this season: jeans or any material, but super short in its finish, the mini shorts It is a “must have“: that is to say, an essential, something that you have to have in your wardrobe.

A great fashion hit for the summer! Thank you Livia Brito for so much inspiration and styling!

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!