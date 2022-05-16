Livia Brito, barely managed to cover herself from the beach

Livia Brito, in white, hypnotizes with a toned silhouette | Instagram

Livia Brito appears from the beach in a white outfit that barely covered her toned silhouette, leaving all her fans hypnotized from a publication.

The actressLivia Brito, is captured from some stairs wearing a white outfit with a top that manages to cover her upper part, while on the other hand, she shows off the marked legs that she has achieved with a micro garment that barely covers her lower area .

His tough training routines have given results to the “cuban“and he doesn’t miss an opportunity to show it to his virtual community, to whom he has documented many of his exercise sessions in videos.

The postcard, by the now actress of “No man’s wife“, a soap opera that he records with Marcus Ornellas and a great cast, accompanied with a message in which he shared the importance of relaxing while interacting with his 7.1 million fans on his Instagram account.

Livia Brito, in white hypnotizes with a toned silhouette. Photo: Capture Instagram



“The body needs rest, the mind peace and the heart joy my babies! Let’s not forget any, he wrote followed by a heart emoji… What will babies do this weekend? #liviabrito #beach, #peace, #joy, #happiness”, can be seen in the publication that in the end accumulated 274,004 likes.

In a set of postcards, Livia Brito Pestana shines again in some snapshots that attracted the attention of her loyal fans by showing herself without much clothing that covered her from the top of some stairs.

The well-remembered actress who made her debut in “Triumph of Love” in (2010), he leaves evidence of the results and again allows himself to be captured from one of his favorite places.

The beach is one of the quintessential places where Livia Brito Pestana has stated that she likes to spend a great time and where she has also modeled her figure on different occasions.

The slender “television actress”, cinema, theater and even presenter in reality shows like “Dancing for a Dream“It leaves them speechless.

OMG! How much beauty!! Asuuuuuu!!!, La desalmada, Fotaza, Muñeca, can be read among the reactions to the most recent session of the one born on July 21, 1986.

The hazel-eyed “model”, whom many remember mostly as “La Piloto”, a project that will consolidate her career on the small screen by giving life to the character of Yolanda Cadena in two seasons (2017-2018).

Other telenovelas such as “Abismo de Pas!ón” (2012), “I love you” (2013-2014), “Muchacha Italiana comes to get married” (2014-2015), etc., forged his career on Televisa and the became a famous figure of the show in Mexico.

Unfortunately, the character of the native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, would lead her to star in a strong controversy that made her move away from the spotlight for a while, although later, “La Desalmada” returned with force accompanied by great popularity on social networks.

Outstanding one of the “queens of Tik Tok” with almost 10 million, Brito Pestana, shares frequent content where she stays very close to her fans who can know a little more about her life and her daily activities apart from her work in the production company of San Angel or other projects.