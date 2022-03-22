Livia Brito, boasts dangerous curves in the middle of the street

Livia Brito, in a sporty look, her curves attract attention | Instagram

Livia Brito becomes the biggest distractor in the middle of the street by showing off the most dangerous curves in a white outfit in four photographs.

The actress of Cuban television, Livia Brito, who became famous by playing characters like “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” in “La Piloto” (2017-2018) and “Fernánda Sandoval” with whom she debuted in “Triumph of Love” (2010), accompanied the postcards with a very powerful message for his faithful “babies of light”.

Believe in you baby and everything will be possible, wrote the one born on July 21, 1986 along with a clover emoji for luck and two tags from @alo and @aloyoga #liviabrito

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Livia Brito, in a sporty look, her curves attract attention. Photo: Capture Instagram



Also an actress in “The Heartless“, one of the most recent productions in which the native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba appeared in Las Estrellas last 2021, reappears in a postcard on her Instagram account that would leave her 6.9 million subscribers more than surprised.

the today”instagram celebrity“, who would gain great popularity on other platforms such as Tik Tok and YouTube, appears with a white set of top and pants that exposed one of the most marked areas of her slender figure.

Since last 2020, Livia Brito Pestana has focused mainly on her personal well-being after the controversy that took her away from the screens for a few months, however, the “model“He has not neglected his training plan and it has been the same one who has documented his progress.

The well-remembered actress of “Abismo de Pas!ón” (2012), “Of that I love you I love you” (2013-2014), “Italian girl comes to get married” (2014-2015) etc., stories that also consolidated her career in Las Estrellas inspires with diverse content.

The vast majority related to a healthy lifestyle, coupled with other sessions in which she also shows off her curvaceous figure and various phrases of self-improvement.

The presenter of “Dancing for a dream” who today records scenes in “No man’s wife“, is distinguished by a beautiful and abundant hair and beautiful hazel eyes from which he always makes the best of it.

The stage actress in the play “The postman“, models in the middle of the street as can be seen in the carousel of images that he shared 21 hours ago on the popular social network and in which he accumulated 150,029 likes, among other reactions.

These were just some of the many comments that came to the publication of the actress from tapes like “The Perfect Dictatorship” and recently: “Unhappily ever after”.

i love livi

Wow what a pretty little doll have a nice afternoon take care of yourself love you,

And in God Greetings from Paraguay Blessings

Beautifull

that waist

Always so pretty

And I also believe in you

Great