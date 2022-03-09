Livia Brito condemned violence in Qro; they remind him of a blow to a photographer

Midtime Editorial

Behind the Fight Come in amateurs the Queretaro and Atlas many people gave their position for what happened, where Livia Britoactress of Televisa, also condemned the violence in La Corregidoraonly she was ‘bad stop’because his followers they reminded him the sad case where hit a reporter.

The Barra Brava from Queretarowhich has hints of drug violence, could provoke a severe punishment for the Roosters, since it is not only talked about that could be disaffiliated but the government could withdraw the concession and they would not play in La Corregidora again.

Livia Brito was crushed for her position on Querétaro

A message appeared on social media from Livia Brito where he lamented the Events occurred last March 5thwhere it says sad about what happened in Queretaro and where accept ‘who lost football and the country’.

“deep sadness of what I experienced yesterday in #Queretaro… Yesterday lost football but above all we lost as a society, country. #queretarovsatlas”, wrote Livia Brito on Twitter.

Given this, his followers would soon appear and tell him that she was not the most suitable for speak ‘on peace‘, well hit a reporter he was doing his job and the images are just as clear, so ended up thrashed Despite his position on Queretaro and Atlas.

“You are a double standard”“you and your boyfriend assaulted a cameraman with the same violence”, “better you would not have put anything, you are getting worse”, “you are very cynical if you think they are going to forget what you did”, were some of the responses he received.

At the moment it is managed official figure wich material are they made 26 people that resulted wounds of which 21 would have already been discharged; Despite the crude images, it is said that there is no deceased.