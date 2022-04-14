Livia Brito from the gym, attracts attention from the mirror

Livia Brito, her beauty squared leaves everyone breathless | Instagram

Livia Brito once again takes over the looks from a photograph that she shared on her official account where she shows off the results of her constant routines Beauty squared!

In the middle of the recordings of “Nobody’s Woman” the discipline of the “TV actress“, Livia Brito, cannot be left aside and it was on a postcard in which the “originally from Ciego de Ávila”, shows her faithful LIVIAnados the excellent result of her training.

The famous 1.72 with beautiful hazel eyes inspires her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle and it is through her Instagram posts and stories where Livia Britoshows the results of so much effort and for those who celebrate when finishing them.

Finishing training babies, reads the publication of the famous 35-year-old, born on July 21, 1986.

Livia Brito, her squared beauty leaves everyone breathless. Photo: Capture Instagram



The “cuban“Who stays very close to his large virtual community with up to today 7 million followers who follow in his footsteps, was captured in a photo where he wears a top set and a tight leggings with a plaid pattern.

In the background of the photograph you can see a set of exercise equipment in which the remembered interpreter of “Triunfo del amor” (2010) and “the pilot” (2017-2018), adds to his strenuous sessions.

In addition to the material of the also “television presenter”, in programs such as “Dancing for a Dream“, the melody of “Adventure of a lifetime” of the “Coldplay” group is heard, which was showing the lyrics in the Instagram story of the curvaceous “social media celebrity“.

The endearing actress of “Italian Girl Comes to Marry”, “Doctors: Lifeline”, “That I love you I love you“Among other successful stories of Televisa, he is faithful to the recommendations of his personal trainer, Mariano Martínez, who is also his sentimental partner and has been in charge of advising the beautiful film artist at all times.

The collaborator in films such as “La Dictadura Perfecta”, “Volando Bajo” among others, also practices disciplines such as yoga, which she has promoted in some of her publications.