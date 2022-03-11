Livia Brito in her style, honors Women’s Day in a black look

Livia Brito dedicates a message on Women’s Day in a black look | Instagram

Livia Brito appears in a snapshot in which she recalled the Women’s Daywhich is why he shared a couple of photos in which he wears a black outfit with which he covered very little.

In a black crop top, the “TV actress“, Livia Brito, reappears in a snapshot in a black short top of a well-known brand, two photos were the ones that the famous 35-year-old shared on the platform and in which she attached a message:

Loving you is not only accepting you as you are baby, it is also building yourself as you want #FelízDíadeLaMujer #8March #liviabrito, it is read in the message that accompanies the pair of snapshots of the born on July 21, 1986.

The interpreter of “Triumph of Love“In (2010), he appeared in a couple of snapshots that he shared a day ago from his official Instagram account in which he has accumulated 6.9 million subscribers to date.

The “babies of light”, who did not miss the opportunity to praise and flatter Livia Brito Pestana with various messages that read:

Beautiful bb, Divine, Wowww, That’s right and I definitely agree with you, Perfection, A queen, Beautiful, Precious.

The beautiful actress who appeared in past productions such as “The Heartless“, Livia Brito Pestana, is shown on two postcards in which she accumulated a total of 239, 183, likes.

A photo of the “originally from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba”, shows her sitting on some stones at the edge of the beach and in which the scarcity of clothing can be seen, which allows us to appreciate her marked figure.

The “model” who has become a celebrity on Instagram and other social networks has inspired his faithful LIVIAnados in many of his publications.

The next actress of “No man’s wife“New soap opera in which Brito Pestana will participate as shared in past Instagram stories.

Remembered in melodramas like “the pilot“, (2017-2018), a production that marked the career of the “Cuban” on television, Livia Brito announced the new television project that she has in her hands: “I’m going to start a novel for babies.”

The faithful assiduous to life fitness, who is also remembered for performances in “Abyss of Pas!on“(2012), “I love you I love you” (2013-2014) “Italian girl comes to marry” (2014-2015), among others, has published some moments in their stories in the middle of the recordings of the new production of which many details are still unknown.