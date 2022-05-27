Livia Brito, infects everyone to the rhythm of new choreography

Livia Brito conquers in red and with dance steps on Tik Tok | Instagram

Livia Brito once again caused a stir in a video in which she wears a red outfit while sharing her best dance steps from a video on Tik Tok.

If there is something for which the “TV actress“Livia Brito has also shown great talent for dancing, which she once again confirmed in a video she shared from her official profile on Tik Tok,

As is customary on the part of the “cuban“, made a fun choreography in which she wears a tight dress that perfectly marked her silhouette and that she also accompanied with a message:

A delicious dance taking the photos for the soap opera mis #bebes #bailamecomotarzan, reads the description that accompanies the video.

Livia Brito conquers in red and with dance steps on Tik Tok. Photo: Capture Tik Tok



The remembered actress who debuted in productions like “Triumph of Love“(2010) was not long in getting hundreds of compliments in which her beauty did not go unnoticed by her fans, who could also witness from the Instagram account of the famous 35-year-old.

In the clip you can read a message in which the legend #BailameComoTarzan appears, which consists of performing a choreography to the rhythm of the song “Gogo Dance” and to which the same original from Havana imprinted her own style.

In a matter of seconds, the video Livia Brito shared 17 hours ago, accumulated a total of 87,676 likes, added to other reactions in which even Marisol González herself dedicated some flame emojis.

“Livia is the best thing that has happened to me throughout my life. She will always be in my heart. I love her @liviabritopes, Beautiful, What a beautiful Cuban you are, the best, Precious, Always the most beautiful, Wow, what a spectacular body, beautiful princess, Cool woman, the most beautiful, my Livi is the most beautiful “.

It would be the actress of “Nobody’s Woman” who took advantage of a few moments in the middle of the recordings of the scenes of the new soap opera that she is about to star in, when she took the opportunity to distract herself for a moment on her social networks and incidentally update her activity on her networks social.

The famous 35-year-old, who consolidated her career in productions such as “La Piloto”, where she appeared in two seasons (2017-2018), giving life to Yolanda Cadena, will soon arrive on the Las Estrellas channel this June 13 at 9:00 p.m. 30 p.m.

With melodramas like “I love you I love you” (2013-2014), “Abyss of Passion” (2012), “Italian Girl Comes to Get Married” (2014-2015), among many others, Livia Brito Pestana,